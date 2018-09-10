 
Dubai 10 Sep 2018
#leisure | 10 September, 2018

Dusit Thani Maldives appoints new Marketing and Communications Manager

Ms Iryna Okopova brings a wealth of marketing experience to the position

Iryna Okopova, Marketing& Communications Manager

Press Release

Maldives: Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury resort on Mudhdhoo Island owned and operated by Thailand’s foremost hotel and property development company, Dusit International, has appointed Ms. Iryna Okopova as its new Marketing and Communications Manager.

Ms Okopova, a Ukrainian national, brings to her role more than 13 years of working experience, 6 of them for leading hotels in Ukraine and UAE. She began her career working in the Food & Beverage department and later on in Sales & Marketing of Fairmont Grand Hotel Kyiv, before moving to the Rixos Bab Al Bahr resort in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE. Prior to joining Dusit, she was PR & Marketing Executive of the resort.

In her new role, Ms Okopova will oversee and develop Dusit Thani Maldives’ marketing and communications efforts in line with Dusit branding and the hotel’s overall strategy.

“Iryna has a wealth of experience in the luxury hospitality industry and we feel very fortunate to have her join the hotel team,” said Mr Reinhold Johann, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “Her expertise, leadership acumen, and general zest for life will be a true asset to Dusit as the company embarks upon an exciting stage of tremendous growth.”

Ms Okopova holds a Master’s degree in International Economics and Business Development from Kyiv National Economic University named after V.Getman.

-Ends-

Dusit Thani Maldives website.

For more press releases, please visit http://www.dusit.com/dusit-thani/en/maldives.html

