#uae | 25 December, 2017
Dulsco recognized by Dubai Airports for HSE initiative
Dubai - Dulsco, a regional leader in people and environmental solutions, has been recognized for its ‘Bulb Eater’ initiative at the 2017 Dubai Airport Safety Awards.
The ‘Bulb Eater’, which won the ‘Best HSE project’ category at the ceremony, was developed in response to the large amount of used light bulbs that were being disposed of at Dubai Municipality hazardous waste treatment facilities. Some of the risks associated with this disposal method include soil, air and water contamination, as well as adverse effects on greenhouse gases.
Since its introduction, the ‘Bulb Eater’ has helped to reduce manual handling and transportation of used light bulbs, and filtered and neutralized mercury vapours. Indeed, through the first half of this year, between the months of January and July, 4700 KG worth of used light bulbs from Dubai Airports were disposed of, with the number of waste removal trips reduced to as little as one per month.
“This is testament to the increasingly important role we’re playing in the country’s waste management space. We believe we have an important contribution to make in promoting initiatives that encourage people and companies alike to recycle waste – and so we’re thrilled that Dubai Airports have seen the impact that the likes of ‘Bulb Eater’ can have,” said David Stockton, Managing Director at Dulsco.
Dulsco were also finalists in three other categories at the recent ceremony – including ‘Overall excellence in HSE’, ‘Excellence in HSE training’, and ‘Best HSE promotional event’.
About Dulsco LLC
Dulsco is a pioneering UAE-based limited liability company with over 82 years of experience in the regional business environment. With a workforce of over 12,000 employees, the company has grown
with the region and has established itself as a premier service provider. It prides itself in offering human resource solutions and environmental solutions to its customers in the UAE and in Qatar. The company's commitment to its diverse clientele is reflected in its management system certifications such as ISO 9001:2008 for Quality, ISO 14001:2004 for Environment, and OHSAS 18001:2007 for Health and Safety. Dulsco is a key player in the UAE's economic development and an important contributor to the country's social development. To keep pace with industry demands and to offer better services across the region, Dulsco has established offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, besides the joint venture company in Doha, Qatar. Dulsco was recently awarded the Superbrands status making it one of the few B2B Emirati brands to achieve this honour for the third year in a row. Dulsco is also ranked, for the fifth time, as one of the "Top 20 best employers" in the UAE by the Great Places to Work institute. For more information visit: www.dulsco.com
