Dubai's Rennaisance downtown hotel bags best 5-star hotel of the year at 2018 middle east hospitality awards

The stylish and elegant five star property on Marasi Drive bagged the prestigious title at a glamorous event held at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai.

DUBAI: Dubai’s Renaissance Downtown Hotel was crowned the best 5-star Hotel of the Year at the 2 nd Middle East Hospitality Awards. At the event, President and CEO of the Jumeirah Group, and immediate-past chair of the World Travel and Trade Council, Gerald Lawless was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement award for his unparalleled contribution to Dubai’s hospitality and tourism sector.

The annual celebration of the accomplishments, innovations and excellence of the Middle East’s stellar hospitality industry was held on the first day of the Hotel Show Dubai, which will go on till Tuesday, 18th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, the judges had to assess an impressively tough shortlist featuring 70 distinct hotels, restaurants and bars that had made their way through stiff competition. Last night, over 350 leading industry professionals were in attendance at the Awards.

TYRP by Wyndham Dubai bagged the 4- Star Hotel of the Year title; Rove Downtown Dubai was named 3-Star Hotel of the Year; Kingfisher Lodge by Mantis won in the Hotel Launch of the Year category; Sofitel the Palm, Dubai bagged the Most Impressive Hotel Feature; La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, Dubai secured its spot as Boutique Hotel of the Year; Palace Downtown Dubai won Event Venue of the Year; and Atlantis, The Palm claimed the Resort of the Year title.

Across food and beverage, folly by Nick & Scott was named the Bar/Nightlife Venue of the Year; Cesar Bartolini, Chef de Cusisin, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis, The Palm won Head Chef of the Year; and Little Miss India, Fairmont the Palm bagged New Restaurant of the Year.

In individual awards, Emma Banks, Managing Director, JRG Dubai secured the coveted Hospitality Leader of the Year title; Anastasia Costache, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai was named Rising Star; Nick Alvis and Scott Price of Folly by Nick & Scott/ The Lion by Nick & Scott won Team of the Year.

Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert secured Renovation Project of the Year award; Heart & Soul Spa, Al Barari was recognized as Spa or Wellness Centre of the Year; and SoFit Health Club at Sofitel the Palm, Dubai lifted the Gym or Sporting Facility of the Year title.

Gary Williams, event director, the Hotel Show, said: “The MEHA awards is a spectacular celebration of all fine places and professionals that helps retain the Middle East’s global reputation for world-class hospitality.

“The quality and volume of entries received for the Awards this year is a resplendent testimonial of the expanding list of hospitality offerings that are at par with international standards. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners, and a big thank you to all entrants who participated in the Awards this year”.

The Hotel Show Dubai 2018 is running from 16th to 18th September at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

