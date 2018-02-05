Dubai's DEWA strengthens ties with General Electric
Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from US company GE. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences between the two sides. DEWA seeks to enhance cooperation with international companies to share experiences in power and build closer ties.
The delegation was headed by Scott L Strazik, President and CEO of GE Power Services, and included Joe Anis, President & CEO of Power Services Middle East & Africa, Giorgio Matteo Tarditi, VP & CFO of GE Energy Connections, and Yoshito Murakami, CFO of GE Power Services Middle East & Africa.
Al Tayer also highlighted that DEWA currently has 4,000MW of IPP projects under construction, in partnership with the private sector.
The delegation presented the latest solutions, technologies, and Research & Development (R&D) efforts that the company is implementing in energy, and expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s projects and initiatives.
