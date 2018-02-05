Dubai's DEWA strengthens ties with General Electric

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from US company GE. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences between the two sides. DEWA seeks to enhance cooperation with international companies to share experiences in power and build closer ties. The delegation was headed by Scott L Strazik, President and CEO of GE Power Services, and included Joe Anis, President & CEO of Power Services Middle East & Africa, Giorgio Matteo Tarditi, VP & CFO of GE Energy Connections, and Yoshito Murakami, CFO of GE Power Services Middle East & Africa.

Al Tayer welcomed the delegation, and highlighted DEWA ’s strategic projects in clean and renewable energy to achieve the UAE Vision 2021, the Dubai Plan 2021, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Al Tayer explained that DEWA has launched ambitious initiatives in clean and renewable energy to enhance Dubai's electricity and water infrastructure, according to the highest international standards. He highlighted DEWA’s strategic projects, mainly the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model with a total planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 at a total investment of AED 50 billion. Al Tayer also highlighted that DEWA currently has 4,000MW of IPP projects under construction, in partnership with the private sector.

