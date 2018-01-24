Dubai-based Workz ranked number one among world's top card producers

Dubai, UAE: Workz Group, the mobile solutions and serialized software specialist based in the Dubai Production City, has once again been ranked as the number one scratch card manufacturer in the world by the Nilson Report, with over one billion telecom recharge cards shipped. It is the second year running that the company has received recognition for being a major global producer in the mobile payments industry. The Nilson Report, the payment card industry’s auditor of global manufacturers, also acknowledged Workz as the 13th largest SIM manufacturer in the world, having delivered almost 60 million SIM cards to mobile network operators in 12 months.

The acknowledgement comes as the company invested over $1M in upgrades to its SIM manufacturing facilities which will double its production capacity to over 100 million SIM cards per year and offer customers 60% faster lead-times. The upgrade to its Dubai regional facility will be operational by the first quarter of 2018 and will include both new machinery and a 15,000-sq ft. expansion of production space. Following the news, Workz co-CEO, Tor Malmros commented, “To be recognized once again as one of the world’s top mobile product manufacturers is a significant achievement for the team, however, it is not an accolade that means we can rest on our laurels. We have invested considerably to create a highly-efficient, in-house solution, where we manage everything from the artwork design, technical testing and serialized data printing, to the packaging, fulfilment, and logistics of the SIM card. Our position in a UAE free zone allows us to be close to our customers with excellent transportation and logistics infrastructure plus the advantage of duty-free activities. All these factors mean that from design to distribution, Workz can offer the most competitive SIM card solution available across Africa, the Middle East and South-East Asia.”

