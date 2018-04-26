Dubai-based AI tech firm Flytxt expands in Latin America as America Movil deploys software in six countries

Flytxt’s market-leading, artificial intelligence-driven, proprietary technology NEON-dX is being deployed by Claro Americas, a part of America Movil Group and one of the largest operators in Central America. NEON-dX is now helping Claro better engage with 15 million customers in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica.

Dubai: Telecom giant America Movil has gone live with Dubai-based Flytxt’s flagship artificial intelligence, analytics and marketing automation product NEON-dX in six markets across Central America to personalize engagement with millions of customers by analyzing data to predict their needs in real-time.

“The adoption of NEON-dX by America Movil in so many new markets is proof of the value that it creates for businesses,” said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt . “Everything we do at Flytxt is about delivering measurable economic impact for our clients.

NEON-dX has been proven to consistently deliver 2-7% uplift on net revenue for the 60+ telecom clients of Flytxt, which has its corporate offices in Dubai, as well as offices in India and The Netherlands as well.

“We are currently helping more than 100 companies across the globe to maximize the economic value of their customer data, including many of the biggest names in the telecoms industry, where NEON-dX has been proven to cut churn and increase product uptake, among other positive impacts.

“Such positive impact on profitability is why our clients are consistently adopting NEON-dX in more markets and why more clients are turning to Flytxt to support their digital transformation.”

Under the current deal, the product has replaced Claro’s in-house, manual tool in Central America, freeing up vital manpower and producing deeper, longer and more personalized relationships with customers. Apart from these six countries in Central America, NEON-dX is also being deployed in three other markets in South America.

Claro is harnessing the full application of NEON-dX in Central America, including the Precision Marketer and Intent Management applications, allowing the firm to maximize the effectiveness of its customer value management (CVM) services.

Mr. Enrique Viau, Business Intelligence Manager, Claro, said: “We offer our customers an incredible portfolio of value added services and enhanced communications so it is vital that we ensure the highest levels of engagement for them.

“Customer value management is a key differentiator for our industry and it is vital that we offer a consistent, seamless and personal experience across all touchpoints and channels. This is why we have chosen to work with Flytxt to engage intelligently with our customers in the region.

“NEON-dX will deliver real-time, actionable insight of customers’ needs and expectations, allowing us to be with them on every step of the customer journey.”

Through its proven pre-packaged analytical models and dashboards for driving omni-channel digital engagement, NEON-dX boosts market share by improving customer engagement.

Flytxt is one of the fastest growing developers of software in the rapidly growing fields of artificial intelligence, data analytics and marketing automation. Its client base consists of more than 100 businesses across a global network of 50 countries, including more than 60 communications service providers, such as Vodafone, MTN, Viettel, Airtel, and Zain Group.

The business’ revenue is currently growing at an annual rate of 75%.

The big data analytics market alone is expected to reach USD 275 billion by the end of 2023 with approximately 12% CAGR from 2017 – 2023, with technology, communications, and financial services as the leading industries to adopt artificial in the next three years.

About Flytxt:

Flytxt is the independent market leader in intelligent customer engagement technology. Flytxt's enterprise-class software products and services generate measurable economic value by growing revenue, reducing customer churn and enhancing customer experience. Flytxt’s flagship NEON-dX is an out-of-the-box, real-time decision-making and marketing automation product that allows large enterprises to drive personalized and contextual customer engagement across digital touch points using analytics and artificial intelligence. Flytxt is headquartered in The Netherlands, with offices in the United Arab Emirates and India. It also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, South Africa, Kenya, Mexico and Colombia.

About America Movil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the development of a world-class integrated telecommunications platform, América Móvil offer customers a portfolio of value added services and enhanced communications solutions in 25 countries in America and Europe. At September 30, 2017, the company had 363.1 million access lines, including 280.4 million wireless subscribers, 33.1 million landlines, 27.9 million broadband accesses and 21.7 million PayTV units. In Latin America, América Móvil operates under the brands: Telmex, Telcel and Claro.

