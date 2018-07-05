Dubai tourism provides industry outlook to leading stakeholders and partners

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has hosted its first biannual city briefing event of the year for hotel establishments, destination management companies, event organisers, tourism attractions and government departments. Taking place last month at the Conrad Dubai, with approximately 1,000 attendees, the event highlighted Dubai Tourism’s strategic framework, activities and campaigns in line with the Tourism Vision for 2020. Hosted once every six months, the city briefings provide a tangible demonstration of the Department’s continuing commitment to actively work with its tourism and hospitality stakeholders and partners to deliver its goal of becoming the number one most visited and recommended destination in the world with the highest number of repeat travellers. Keynote speeches at the latest briefing, led by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Tourism, provided valuable insights into the growth drivers behind Dubai’s record year-to-date international visitation, providing stakeholders with an in-depth analysis of the city’s visitor demographics and visitor satisfaction results from the annual Dubai Visitor Survey. Key successes and learnings from international marketing and business campaigns were also discussed.

In addition, these keynotes covered the significance of Dubai’s robust calendar of retail and festival events spearheaded by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), and Dubai College of Tourism’s first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary educational platform for the region. Both of these are key elements of the future outlook for tourism in Dubai and set to transform the city’s fast-evolving industry and the overall visitor experience. Another keynote was delivered by Manal Al Bayat, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Integration at Expo 2020 Dubai, who provided crucial insights into what can be expected in the lead up to the event and the legacy it will leave behind.

