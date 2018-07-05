Dubai tourism provides industry outlook to leading stakeholders and partners
Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has hosted its first biannual city briefing event of the year for hotel establishments, destination management companies, event organisers, tourism attractions and government departments. Taking place last month at the Conrad Dubai, with approximately 1,000 attendees, the event highlighted Dubai Tourism’s strategic framework, activities and campaigns in line with the Tourism Vision for 2020. Hosted once every six months, the city briefings provide a tangible demonstration of the Department’s continuing commitment to actively work with its tourism and hospitality stakeholders and partners to deliver its goal of becoming the number one most visited and recommended destination in the world with the highest number of repeat travellers.
Keynote speeches at the latest briefing, led by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Tourism, provided valuable insights into the growth drivers behind Dubai’s record year-to-date international visitation, providing stakeholders with an in-depth analysis of the city’s visitor demographics and visitor satisfaction results from the annual Dubai Visitor Survey. Key successes and learnings from international marketing and business campaigns were also discussed.
Another keynote was delivered by Manal Al Bayat, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Integration at Expo 2020 Dubai, who provided crucial insights into what can be expected in the lead up to the event and the legacy it will leave behind.
Dubai’s tourism sector continued to perform robustly through the first five months of 2018, with the city welcoming 7.16 million international overnight tourists from January-May 2018. Leading source markets continued to highlight their affinity for Dubai, with India, KSA and the UK retaining their positions as the top three source markets. India delivered 963,000 visitors in the first five months of the year, while KSA maintained a stable second place with 630,000 visitors. Third-placed UK delivered 531,000 travellers to underscore Dubai’s enduring popularity among British travellers.
About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)
With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate. Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.
