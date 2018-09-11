Dubai to host UAE's largest Filipino musical festival by UK Worldwide Group

The two-day ‘Pinoy Music Jam 2018’ show will be held in Zabeel Halls 3 and 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre with high-octane performances of singing divas and nostalgic numbers from famous bands . The objective of the multi-genre gig is to allow Filipinos in Dubai and the UAE to reconnect with their love and passion for their homeland’s music and to provide other ethnicities with a glimpse of how Filipinos celebrate the wonders of life through music.

Dubai - Filipinos love music no matter where they are and that’s the reason Dubai hosts a couple of musical events every year, and this time UK Worldwide Group, thru one of its companies Al Tayya Films, brings the biggest Filipino musical festival in the UAE which is scheduled to be held on November 15 & 16 in Dubai.

Al Tayya Films (the Event Producer), along with Fluid Event (the Event Organiser), are bringing together 10 well-known music artists and bands from the Philippines to perform in the two-day musical festival. There’s an amazing opportunity to witness the best Filipino musicians in Dubai as they gear up for sensational performances. The concert is expected to attract around 20,000 Filipino music enthusiasts to witness the powerful performances.

UAE-based Al Tayya Films, a member of UK Worldwide Group, is now entering the world of events after the successful journey of more than 7 years and world-class expertise in the production of movies and television dramas.

“We are happy to announce the biggest gathering of Filipino musicians in the UAE. The two-day musical festival ‘Pinoy Music Jam 2018’ will be the largest concert in the country for Filipinos and it will be in line with the Dubai’s recognition for hosting the most fascinating and popular mega-events,” said Dr. Hallow Talabani, the Founder and President of UK Worldwide Group.

The company aims to make its name in the arena of Middle Eastern media by producing high-quality movies, dramas and events that will capture the interest of the people.

Dr. Talabani added, “Since the UAE is home to the second largest community of Filipinos, we are confident that the concert will be a huge success and the fans will enjoy original Pinoy music as well as the atmosphere of the festival. We are bringing some of the biggest names in the Philippine music scene and they will be performing their own hits as well as the iconic Original Pilipino Music that means a memorable show for the fans.”

The team carefully selected the popular award-winning artists and a great mixture of bands to enthral Filipinos. The musical festival will show some of the biggest Filipino performers Angeline Quinto, the Queen of Teleserye Themes; K Brosas, an actress, comedian, singer and television host of dual Filipino and American citizenship; and Kyla (the Queen of R&B), a Filipino R&B singer-songwriter, occasional actress and presenter.

Furthermore, the audience will see Manila’s indie-alternative rock band Autotelic; another alternative rock band from Manila Hale; Silent Sanctuary, a 5-piece Filipino rock band known for injecting classical instruments into their contemporary offering; alternative rock band Sandwich with the legendary lead vocalist Raymund Marasigan; indie folk/folk-pop band Ben&Ben; IV of Spades which was honored to be New Artist of the Year by Myx Music Awards; and last but not the least, Parokya ni Edgar, which was formed in 1993 and the band is known for its original rock novelty songs and often satirical covers of popular songs both foreign and local.

