Dubai named candidate city for the 12th World Chambers Congress in 2021

Dubai, UAE: Dubai has been selected as a candidate city for the 12World Chambers Congress (WCC) in 2021, the largest international event of its kind attracting the participation of 14,000 chambers of commerce from 100 countries.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s efforts were crucial to helping Dubai secure the nomination. The 12th WCC will be hosted in the Middle East or Africa, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Oman, Jordan and Iran among the countries that are bidding to host the event.

WCC has established itself as a world-class forum, gathering business and government leaders from around the world. The premier event provides a platform for chamber executives worldwide to share their best-practices, develop networks and discuss innovations, with the aim of transforming the future of business.

The prestigious World Chambers Competition is held on the sidelines of the WCC, with chambers from around the world competing for various awards. Dubai Chamber previously won the “Best Unconventional Project” Award during the WCC 2017 in Sydney for the Dubai Innovation Index, while it also took home the “Best CSR Project” award at the 8th WCC.

Dubai Chamber is currently preparing the bid for WCC 2017, which will be presented to the judging committee of the World Chambers Congress. The bid will include the proposed theme for the event, and showcase the emirate’s experience, capabilities, world-class infrastructure and other strengths which would make it an ideal host city.

Commenting on Dubai’s bid for WCC 2021, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber said: "This nomination reflects growing confidence in Dubai as an attractive and global business hub which has made remarkable economic and social progress. Should the bid be successful, the Chamber will aim to showcase Dubai’s strengths and vision to the world, and organise a Congress that will enhance the emirate’s reputation.”

Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, extensive experience hosting international events, and title as a host city for Expo 2020 make it a very strong candidate for WCC 2017, Dubai Chamber’s President and CEO pointed out.

H.E. Buamim, who also serves as the Deputy Chair of the Paris-based World Chambers Federation - International Chamber of Commerce (WCF-ICC), added that Dubai Chamber is one of the largest membership-based chambers of commerce in the world with 217,000 members.

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.

