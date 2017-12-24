Dubai looks to strong future for associations after groundbreaking conference

“The inaugural Dubai Association Conference marked an important step in Dubai’s journey to becoming a key hub for associations. The combination of international and local speakers provided a rich programme for all delegates and the strong attendance reflected the enthusiasm for knowledge sharing and professional development in this field. We would like to thank all the speakers and participants who generously shared their expertise and all the partners who supported the event.“Almost 50 associations have already established a presence here through the Dubai Association Centre, with many more in the process of setting up or expressing an interest in joining. Each of these associations has the potential to work with Dubai Business Events, the city’s official convention bureau, to bring more major business events to the city and in turn contribute to international visitor growth. With Dubai already ranked as one of the top 10 destinations for international meetings, according to the Union of International Associations, Dubai Association Centre will play an important role in maintaining the city’s business events momentum.