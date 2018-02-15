Dubai leads in assistive technology with the launch of new MOBILIS factory

Dubai Dubai has strengthened its position as a global leader in smart technology with yesterday’s launch of the new MOBILIS (Modern Bionic Limb Solutions) smart factory, opened by Dr. Mark Sinclair, CEO of Mobility, Dr. Georges Feghali, COO of Emirates Healthcare Company, and Clancey Po, Director of Corporate Operations Strategy at NMC Healthcare Group. MOBILIS is at the forefront of the rapid development of assistive technology, using advanced robotics, IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud computing to produce orthotic and prosthetic devices. Smart IT systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with the production line instantly which results in advanced manufacturing processes, improved patient care and increased quality of life. These innovative and advanced manufacturing processes ensure continuous quality standards, rapid implementation, accuracy in design and measurement taking. This flexibility in taking measurements means patients do not need to attend the factory for measuring but can be scanned in a number of medical clinics equipped with innovative scanner technology.

Dr. Mark Sinclair, CEO of Mobility and a pediatric orthopedic specialist, said the shift from traditional manual methods to assistive production techniques will have a huge impact on the daily lives of patients around the world, adding that leading Orthopedic and Orthodontics centres around the world operate under these standards. "When the healthcare sector treats a patient—and in many cases, saves a person's life—sometimes this treatment does not provide on-going, post-care quality of life, and hope for their future. But with the new and smart technology and innovations MOBILIS is creating, we are taking patient care to new levels, helping to return quality of life to patients and often giving them back the life they had pre-treatment. So this technology is truly transforming lives,” said Dr Sinclair.

Advertisement