Dubai and HERE Technologies to develop data infrastructure for driverless transportation

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai and HERE Technologies have signed a preliminary a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on long-term technology collaboration with the aim of mapping the city with high definition technology for the first time. HD maps is a pre-request element to moving Dubai closer to its goal of having 25% of public transport self-driving services by 2030.

Both parties plan to deploy newly available location technologies in the development of a data infrastructure to support safe, sustainable and efficient autonomous transportation. These efforts are in line with Dubai’s Smart City strategy and its self-driving transport roadmap, which ultimately aim to increase the quality of life for people in Dubai.