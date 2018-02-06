Dubai and HERE Technologies to develop data infrastructure for driverless transportation
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai and HERE Technologies have signed a preliminary a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on long-term technology collaboration with the aim of mapping the city with high definition technology for the first time. HD maps is a pre-request element to moving Dubai closer to its goal of having 25% of public transport self-driving services by 2030.
Both parties plan to deploy newly available location technologies in the development of a data infrastructure to support safe, sustainable and efficient autonomous transportation. These efforts are in line with Dubai’s Smart City strategy and its self-driving transport roadmap, which ultimately aim to increase the quality of life for people in Dubai.
Abdulla Al Madani, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and Leon van de Pas, SVP, Internet of Things at HERE Technologies signed the MOU.
“RTA has always been a forerunner in harnessing the most sophisticated technologies through collaborating with the world’s best providers taking into consideration the contribution to make Dubai the world’s smartest city and make its residents, tourists and visitors happy and satisfied,” said Al Madani.
For his part, Leon van de Pas, SVP, Internet of Things at HERE Technologies, said: “Dubai recognizes the importance of new location technologies in making transportation more efficient, safer and sustainable for people. Driven by our vision of enabling an autonomous world for everyone, the HERE Technologies team is excited and energized to help Dubai deliver on its ambition plans for a driverless future.”
