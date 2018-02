Dubai and HERE Technologies to develop data infrastructure for driverless transportation

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai and HERE Technologies have signed a preliminary a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on long-term technology collaboration with the aim of mapping the city with high definition technology for the first time. HD maps is a pre-request element to moving Dubai closer to its goal of having 25% of public transport self-driving services by 2030. Both parties plan to deploy newly available location technologies in the development of a data infrastructure to support safe, sustainable and efficient autonomous transportation. These efforts are in line with Dubai’s Smart City strategy and its self-driving transport roadmap, which ultimately aim to increase the quality of life for people in Dubai.

As part of their planned cooperation, RTA and HERE intend to conduct some pilots aiming at enable HD Live Map, HERE’s map for autonomous cars, for public service vehicles operating in Dubai. HD Live Map is a high definition and self-updating map designed to provide vehicles with accurate information about what is happening on the road. Abdulla Al Madani, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and Leon van de Pas, SVP, Internet of Things at HERE Technologies signed the MOU.

