Dubai Wholesale City Showcasing its Integrated Offerings at Gulfood 2018

DWSC significantly expanded its offering to the food industry with the launch of Dubai Food Park (DFP) in July 2017, and it now provides a full range of services to both food manufacturers and traders through its two innovative parks; DFP and Dubai Industrial Park ( DI ).

Dubai – UAE: – Dubai Wholesale City (DWSC), the global hub for trade and manufacturing, is showcasing its latest comprehensive products and services portfolio catered to the food industry at Gulfood 2018, the world’s largest annual food trade show.

Commenting on the participation, Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer at DWSC, said: “Gulfood is one of the most important global exhibitions for the food industry. It is the ultimate platform for us to showcase our latest offerings, attract investors, and meet F&B players from around the world. It is also a valuable opportunity to expand our network and connections with industry leaders within the food sector.”

Advertisement

He added: “The food industry is one of the main pillars of Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which was launched to increase productivity and efficiency in the non-oil sectors.”

The food industry is the second biggest non-oil sector in the UAE. The sector is expected to continue witnessing high growth rates, triggered by population growth and development of the tourism sector. According to an analytical report by UAE Federal Customs Authority, the volume of food trade in the UAE amounted to AED320 billion from 2013 till end of 2017. The value of imports reached about AED238.4 billion, while exports amounted to AED41.6 billion.

DWSC offers a fully-integrated platform which enables business partners from the food industry and other sectors to set up their business, grow and reach their target markets, while benefitting from Dubai’s world-class infrastructure in land, marine, and air transportation.

Belhoul concluded: “DWSC is fast becoming a destination supporting the growth of the food sector in Dubai and the wider UAE. We will continue to enhance our innovative offerings to contribute to the diversification of our economy and to support the Made in UAE label.”

Between Dubai Industrial Park (DI) and Dubai Food Park (DFP), Dubai Wholesale City has more than 700 business partners.

-Ends-

About Dubai Wholesale City

Dubai Wholesale City is the largest global market for wholesale products. The development will be a major hub for international wholesale trade. The project will also support vital sectors such as logistics, financial services, aviation, hospitality and business tourism.

Dubai Wholesale City spans over 550 million square feet encompassing the current location of Dubai Industrial City, which will become an integral part of Dubai Wholesale City.

The new project is just 10 minutes away from Al Maktoum Airport and Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Wholesale City comprises specialized integrated trading parks, international trade exhibition facility, Country Pavilions and e-commerce platform. It will focus on wholesale trade in a number of vital sectors including food, construction materials, electrical appliances, electronics, furniture and décor, machinery, equipment, wood, vehicles and spare parts, and textiles and clothing.

For additional information, please visit: www.dubaiwholesalecity.ae

For media inquiries about Dubai Wholesale City, please contact:

Ali Yaseen

APCO Worldwide

PO Box: 500761, Dubai, UAE

Direct: +971 (0)4 361 3333

Mobile: +971 (0)55 358 7422

Email: ayaseen@apcoworldwide.com

© Press Release 2018