Dubai Wholesale City Hosts the Largest Cash and Carry Facility in the Region

Spanning an area of 300,000 square feet, the premises will include a fully integrated state-of-art direct sale warehouse accommodating more than 250 employees, as well as a flagship store, storage and cooling facilities and manpower accommodation in the DWSC labor villages.

Dubai-UAE: – Dubai Wholesale City (DWSC) has announced that Jaleel Holdings , the UAE’s largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) wholesaler, will construct a cash and carry facility with an investment value of AED 100 million in the region’s largest fully integrated wholesale hub.

Abdulla Belhoul said: “Dubai Wholesale City offers a comprehensive, modern, and well-integrated infrastructure and facilities that optimizes the production and distribution of products. We remain committed to accelerating the development of the trade and manufacturing sectors in Dubai and the wider UAE, and helping our business partners build and grow their businesses.”

Belhoul added: “We welcome Jaleel Holdings to Dubai Wholesale City. We are confident that their new facility will benefit from DWSC’s strategic location and superior infrastructure to enhance their position in the market and contribute to their growth story.”

Sameer Mohammed of Jaleel Holdings said: "We are pleased to partner with Dubai Wholesale City and believe that this new facility will help us to expand our presence in the region and strengthen our status as a pioneer in food trading. Today, especially in light of the strong competition in the UAE market, every entity is keen to achieve excellence and efficiency in production, distribution, and transportation in order to keep up with the development goals and targets of the country. In this regard, a fully-integrated destination such as Dubai Wholesale City supports the aspirations of business operators and investors with its offering of smart solutions and superior infrastructure.”

Jaleel Holdings is already one of the largest FMCG wholesale companies in the region, with a number of locations across the UAE. Their new location at DWCS will become its biggest facility.

According to the GCC Food Industry Report 2017 from investment bank Alpen Capital. The food industry remains one of the highest growing sectors in the UAE with food consumption projected to grow by 4.4 per cent to reach 10.1 million metric tonnes by 2021.

About Dubai Wholesale City

Dubai Wholesale City is the largest global market for wholesale products. The development will be a major hub for international wholesale trade. The project will also support vital sectors such as logistics, financial services, aviation, hospitality and business tourism.

Dubai Wholesale City spans over 550 million square feet encompassing the current location of Dubai Industrial City, which will become an integral part of Dubai Wholesale City.

The new project is just 10 minutes away from Al Maktoum Airport and Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Wholesale City comprises specialized integrated trading parks, international trade exhibition facility, Country Pavilions and e-commerce platform. It will focus on wholesale trade in a number of vital sectors including food, construction materials, electrical appliances, electronics, furniture and décor, machinery, equipment, wood, vehicles and spare parts, and textiles and clothing.

For additional information, please visit: www.dubaiwholesalecity.ae

