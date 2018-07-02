Dubai Trade World to create logistics community system in Dominican Republic
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new electronic trade portal that will enable trade and make life easier for business has been launched in the Dominican Republic by Dubai Trade World (DT World).
As a subsidiary of DP World, DT World will provide its ‘Mawani’ system that connects logistics services onto one platform, as well as management and consultancy services to DR Trade – a new joint venture company formed by DP World Caucedo and the Haina International Terminal.
A recent signing ceremony in Caucedo to mark the agreement was attended by representatives of the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Finance, General Directorate of Customs, National Council of Competitiveness, National Free Zones Council, National Council of Private Enterprise, Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Association of Exporters and senior DT World officials including Chief Operating Officer Mahmood Al Bastaki.
"Our Logistics Community System ‘Mawani’ will prompt greater intra-regional trade by reducing operating costs and cargo handling times, resulting in an improvement in logistics performance and border compliance. It will support the country’s vision to become a regional trade hub and we look forward to working with the government to further develop services such as these that will support the growth of the economy.”
DR Trade General Manager, Francisco Domínguez, said: “DR Trade’s electronic platform will enable the intelligent and secure exchange of information between public and private agents to improve the competitive position of the Dominican Republic’s logistics community. We are excited to partner with DT World, a proven leader in trade facilitation, to assist us in our journey to transform and fuel trade in the country, leaving behind all physical documentation and turning the country into one dedicated to technology and paperless processes.”
-Ends- © Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.