Dubai Tourism celebrates two dynamic wins at CIFFT 2017
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) is celebrating two award wins at the 29th edition of the CIFFT 2017 Awards, held in the beginning of December 2017 at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber in Vienna. These prestigious accolades further bolster the city’s position as a pioneer of tourism marketing across both regional and international platforms.
Dubai received the highest accolade of the day at the ceremony, the CIFFT Grand Prix Award, for the World Best Tourism Film in 2017. This was awarded to the #BeMyGuest film starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the eleventh time that the campaign video has been recognised at an international award ceremony this year. In March, the film won the Gold Award in the 'City' category of ITB Berlin's "Golden City Gate" awards; followed by two top awards in May at the International Tourism Film Festival, "Tourfilm Riga" – the Grand Prix, as well as first prize in the 'Tourism Destination' category, achieving a total of 13 awards in most festivals of the CIFFT Circuit which includes Film Art & Tourism Festival “FilmAT” 2017; ART&TUR – International Tourism Film Festival 2017; Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2017; 2017 World's Best Television & Films; Zagreb Tourfilm Festival 2017; and SILAFEST – The International Festival of Tourist and Ecology Film 2017, to name a few.
These two awards mark the culmination of a very successful year which saw Dubai Tourism’s campaign and commercial videos winning a total of 21 awards (including two Grand Prix) from all over the world. As well winning accolades for #BeMyGuest and Spirit of Dubai, Dubai Tourism’s film Hatta Is Calling has been recognised in competitions throughout the year; the film’s beautiful and evocative shots of the region of Hatta in Dubai earning it three awards in 2017.
The prestigious CIFFT Grand Prix Award, which celebrates the best tourism film in the world, is determined by a point system that aggregates the number of accolades awarded to each film throughout the year. The grand prize is presented at the 'Festival of Festivals', which is held each December in Vienna. The CIFFT Awards are endorsed by numerous global tourism bodies including the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), European Travel Commission (ETC), Central America Tourism Organization (CATA) and Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).
About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)
With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.
Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector, and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.
