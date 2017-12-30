Dubai Taxi launches Digital Kiosk to boost smart services for cabbies
Dubai Taxi Corporation – Ghusoon Taleb:
The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Digital Kiosk intended to facilitate the processing of transactions and services offered to taxi drivers. It also avails them access to efficient and speedy services through using smart technologies that nurture an advanced and interactive business environment.
“The launch of the Digital Kiosk is part of the efforts in support of the Smart City initiative of our government to rank Dubai as the smartest and happiest city worldwide and replicates RTA’s first strategic goal (Smart Dubai). The DTC assigns paramount importance to drivers and makes every effort to recognise and reward their excellent efforts. It also develops plans and attends to improving the current affairs to cater to the needs and expectations of employees and clients through applying the highest standards and latest technologies.
