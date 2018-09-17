Dubai Supreme Council of Energy extends RSB Dubai's mandate to include Dubai's district cooling sector during its 51st meeting

The meeting covered several topics including the expansion of the Regulatory & Supervisory Bureau for electricity and water in Dubai ( RSB ) mandate to include the district cooling sector in the Emirate. The Council also approved the study for developing a noise pollution strategy.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy held its 51 st meeting, headed by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy , and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy , was also present. The meeting was also attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy and other council members, including Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; Abdullah Abdul Kareem, Director General of the Department of Oil Affairs; Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA); and Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum.

“During the Council’s 51 st meeting, and in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote a comprehensive sustainable development and increase the share of clean and renewable energy, we reviewed a number of strategies, plans, and programmes that contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, to secure a happy future and a better life for future generations, and to promote the UAE’s position to be the best country in the world,” said Al Tayer.

“We reviewed the latest updates on the carbon credits programme for the retrofitting of existing buildings and street lighting programmes presented by the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence (DCCE). This contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, achieving the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy. It also supports the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a smart city with a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment. We support projects that are based on the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) in line with the Carbon Abatement Strategy that aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16% by 2021,” added Al Tayer.

“The members also reviewed the Emirates Energy Award (EEA) 2020, which will be held under the theme ‘Inspiring innovation for sustainable energy’ and will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai. EEA seeks to attract and honour the best studies on the current status of energy and develop solutions that will create technologies and mechanisms to address environmental challenges,” said Al Muhairbi.

The members also reviewed the latest updates on ENOC’s major expansion projects, and the newly launched DEWA Store initiative by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) through its smart app to provide exclusive offers and discounts to its customers in cooperation with public and private sector companies. They also reviewed the Emiratisation strategy in the organisations under the umbrella of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

