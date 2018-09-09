Dubai Startup Hub networking series to showcase startup success stories

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry , in cooperation with Area 2071, is set to launch a 10-week networking series on September 12 th 2018 which will bring together stakeholders from the Dubai startup ecosystem and feature inspirational talks by renowned speakers, business leaders and industry experts.

Networking events will be held weekly at Area 2071 at Dubai’s Emirates Towers and run until November 14 th 2018. The series is designed to highlight success stories and topics of interest to startups and entrepreneurs in Dubai.

An initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, Area 2071 is a physical manifestation of the UAE Centennial Plan which aims to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by 2071.The networking series is aligned with Area 2071’s efforts of promoting co-collaboration amongst creative thinkers, innovators, industry experts and entrepreneurs for a better future in Dubai.

The weekly sessions will provide members of the startup community with valuable insights and practical advice to help them develop their businesses and learn from the experiences of their peers.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber, explained that the networking series provides an ideal and collaborative environment for entrepreneurs and Dubai Startup Hub members to network, build relationships and take the pulse of Dubai’s startup sector.

“In our experience, we have seen the benefits of bringing together startups and businesses from various industries to collaborate, build mutual understanding and address common challenges. We are expecting strong interest and attendance for the latest edition of the networking series and look forward to connecting with our members and new joiners,” said Sycheva

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The initiative aims to provide clarity and guidance for entrepreneurs throughout their journey, while it also leverages public-private sector partnerships to promote innovation and develop Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Dubai Startup Hub complements Dubai Chamber's strategy to support entrepreneurs and foster a culture of innovation within the emirate’s business community. The Chamber also supports entrepreneurs through its Tejar Dubai programme, which aims to nurture young Emirati entrepreneurs by helping them take their first steps into the business world.

