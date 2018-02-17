Dubai Silicon Oasis to Host Jaguar Land Rover's New Regional Headquarters

Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA , and Bruce Robertson, Managing Director of JLR Middle East and North Africa, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from the two entities.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, signed a partnership agreement with the Jaguar Land Rover Limited Middle East and North Africa (JLR), the regional branch of Jaguar Land Rover Limited, to establish its new regional headquarters at the hi-tech park.

Aimed at equipping the engineering, technical and administrative staff across JLR’s network in the region with the skills and expertise required to maintain the high quality of service the company’s customers have come to expect, the academy will include a world-class training workshop and a training showroom for the sales force.

Set to comprise a training academy, an engineering testing centre and a customer relations centre, the project is scheduled for handover by Q1 2020. Once completed, the new premises will span a total area of ​​14,000 square meters.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Alzarooni said: “Since its inception, DSOA has always embraced the latest innovations and technologies. Our partnership with JLR aligns with our goal of supporting the research and development of new mobility technologies, such as hybrid cars, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence for vehicles.”

He added: “We have a long-standing relationship with Jaguar Land Rover MENA that joined the ranks of our partners in 2009. We welcome the company’s decision to expand its operations in the region through establishing its new regional headquarters and training academy at Dubai Silicon Oasis that testifies to the quality of support the hi-tech park provides to its business partners to help them achieve growth.”

For his part, Robertson said: “We are delighted to launch our new regional headquarters in Dubai and proud to partner with DSOA, the leading promoter of technology and innovation in the region. We are confident that state-of-the-art regional office will enable us to add great value to our operations in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world’s premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques. Manufacturing is centred in the UK, with additional plants in China, Brazil, Austria, and Slovakia. The company employs more than 43,000 people globally and supports around 240,000 more through dealerships, suppliers, and local businesses.

Jaguar Land Rover is driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Its products are in demand around the globe. In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles in 130 countries, with more than 80 per cent of our vehicles being sold abroad. With innovation as a pivotal company value, it has allocated more than £4 billion in the coming year on new product creation and capital expenditure.

Starting from 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. Jaguar Land Rover will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across their model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean petrol and diesel engines.

A wholly owned entity of the government of Dubai, Dubai Silicon Oasis operates as a free zone technology park for large enterprises as well as medium and small companies looking to establish regional headquarters and research and development centres in the region.

