26 December, 2017
Dubai Science Park Registers Successful 2017, Continues to Support Evolving Pharma, Medical Equipment Sector
Dubai, UAE – Dubai Science Park (DSP), the region’s leading science-focused business community and home to more than 350 businesses, has closed 2017 on a strong note and continued to deliver its mandate of supporting the growth of the region’s evolving science sector.
Key highlights delivered and achieved by DSP in 2017 included:
The successful collaboration with The Executive Council of Dubai on the advancement of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, through identifying, developing and promoting opportunities and enablers in the pharma and medical equipment sector;
A series of high-level industry events hosted, such as the Green Leadership Series, a bi-annual event addressing the challenges and opportunities of Dubai’s evolving green economy;
Partnerships with educational institutions in the UAE including Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Amity University to facilitate collaboration between industry and academia and help attract talent into the burgeoning science sector;
Continued international outreach and market visits to the USA, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Singapore and India to engage with businesses looking to expand into the UAE, wider GCC region and other international markets;
A successful e-waste campaign in partnership with Dubai Internet City, Uber UAE and Averda, collecting and safely disposing of nearly two tonnes of retired electronical devices collected from communities across Dubai in line with the ‘Year of Giving’, and with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE);
Enhanced programme of community engagement with events including the Dubai Science Park Annual Career Fair, Family Day, and a successful collaboration with the Salma Initiative.
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Executive Director at Dubai Science Park, said: “2017 has been a very successful year for DSP, particularly in creating synergies for the benefit of the wider science sector. Our leading role in the advancement of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, our work with The Executive Council of Dubai, as well as our taskforce partners from JAFZA, Dubai South, Dubai Healthcare City Authority and Dubai International Academic City, have all helped in the effort towards transforming Dubai into a leading healthcare destination with manufacturing capabilities.
“We have continued to deepen our close working relationship with business partners such as Sanofi Genzyme, Sobi and Alexion; our government stakeholders such as The Executive Council of Dubai, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Health, Dubai FDI and Dubai Department of Economic Development. In addition, we have engaged with our many educational partners such as Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Amity University.
“In terms of the year ahead, we anticipate further growth as we continue to enhance our offering as not just a place to do business, but as a science-focused community where people innovate, network, live and learn. We are also excited to continue to support the wider strategic initiatives of Dubai, its Industrial Strategy in particular, and we hope to have some key developments to report in this regard in the very near future.” © Press Release 2017
