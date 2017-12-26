Dubai Science Park Registers Successful 2017, Continues to Support Evolving Pharma, Medical Equipment Sector





Dubai, UAE – Dubai Science Park (DSP), the region’s leading science-focused business community and home to more than 350 businesses, has closed 2017 on a strong note and continued to deliver its mandate of supporting the growth of the region’s evolving science sector.Key highlights delivered and achieved by DSP in 2017 included:The successful collaboration with The Executive Council of Dubai on the advancement of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, through identifying, developing and promoting opportunities and enablers in the pharma and medical equipment sector;

A series of high-level industry events hosted, such as the Green Leadership Series, a bi-annual event addressing the challenges and opportunities of Dubai’s evolving green economy;



Partnerships with educational institutions in the UAE including Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Amity University to facilitate collaboration between industry and academia and help attract talent into the burgeoning science sector;





