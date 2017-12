Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Real Estate Institute (DREI), the educational arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD), has organised the ‘Innovation in Real Estate Best Practices Event’ to coincide with the announcement of the second edition of the Gulf Real Estate Awards, which will take place in 2018. A select group of professionals from different segments of the real estate sector were invited to the event. The aim of the event was to encourage the attendees to exchange ideas and experiences, providing the DREI with an opportunity to listen to the views of real estate experts, thought leaders and senior practitioners. The event provided insights into the best practices that will help real estate professionals to make progress and contribute to strengthening Dubai's leading position among global destinations.

Mahmoud El Burai, CEO of DREI, commented: “Our ‘Innovation in Real Estate Best Practices Event’ was very important, not only for introducing participants to the second edition of the Gulf Real Estate Awards and the categories that are open to companies to share their success stories, but also in helping us to listen to the views of the workers on the ground in the sector. Their opinions will help us in evaluating the award entries. Following this year’s awards programme, we promise to share a report that will reveal what our real estate market stands for and why it is a model for the whole world.” The event contributed to the enhancement of real estate knowledge among the attendees thanks to the participation of a group of experts from the sector, and created opportunities for real estate professionals to become better acquainted.

