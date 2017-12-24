Dubai Quality Group organized 3 interactive workshops for UAE Innovation Award

Dubai , UAE: Following the launch of the UAE Innovation Award under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, to spread innovation in the UAE private sector, Dubai Quality Group organized two intensive workshops, training 118 assessors from 16 different nationalities for the award. The interactive workshop conducted over 3 days by the award technical advisor Dr. Kasim Kanakri (CEO, Team Power International) covered the innovation model around which the award criteria were developed, as well as an in-depth discussion about the award criteria, scoring & assessment process.

At the close of the submission period, the team of qualified independent assessors will assess and review the submission documents, assessing companies’ innovation levels against the 3 major award criteria of Innovation Capabilities, Innovation Drivers and Innovation Results , under the governance of judging committee members. Participating companies will be awarded from 1 to 5 stars based on scores achieved. UAE Innovation Award winners will be announced at a special ceremony to be held during February 2018, coinciding with the UAE Innovation Month.

Additionally, the group also organized an award awareness session for more thanthat showed interest to participate in the award. The session discussed the extensive award framework, criteria, and guidelines for submission. The award is now accepting submissions till theand covers a wide range of industries such as Health & Wellbeing, Education & Learning, Energy & Utility, Technology & Communication, Transport, Social & Community Development, Retail & Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Heritage, Art & Culture, Sports & Recreation, Real Estate & Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, and Professional Services, Marketing & Media, NGO & Non-Profit etc.

Advertisement

The award framework & criteria has been developed to assess the overall innovation maturity level of private sector companies while the comprehensive feedback report will help companies to identify their innovation strengths and performance gaps. By spreading innovation culture throughout the private sector, the UAE Innovation award will greatly contribute to the achievement of the national innovation strategy aimed at making the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world.

Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, stated: “The UAE Innovation Award is one of the new strategic initiatives introduced by the Dubai Quality Group Board of Directors, and we are pleased to have organized three successful sessions on the award. The attendance to these sessions has been overwhelming considering that this is the first year of the award. This again is a clear indicator of the importance innovation has gained in private sector recently.

She added “We are honored to have launched the award, which is very much in line with the vision of UAE’s leadership, who has rightly identified innovation to be the way forward to ensure sustainable growth and development. In addition to improving the country’s competitive position in the global innovation index, we are confident that the award will highlight the significance & role of innovation in building better opportunities for the future.”

The Innovation Award technical advisor Dr. Kasim Kanakri, CEO, Team Power International remarked “The UAE Innovation Award is focusing on the private sector and it differs from other awards by its scope and objectives. The assessor training programs were developed in line with the UAE Innovation Award framework and criteria and best assessment concepts and practices.”

He added “The award framework and criteria have been designed based on world-class Innovation concepts and best practices, and will be a great tool for companies to assess and raise their innovation maturity.”

For Participation, Submission and further information, please contact Ms. Femina via email femina@uaeinnovationaward.org or Mob +971 56 5457 416.

-End-

About Dubai Quality group:

Dubai Quality Group is non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellences practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence related trainings, events and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations, to provide their employees with an effective platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Dubai Quality Group offers 3 categories of membership to companies; Investor Partner, Corporate Membership & Affiliate Membership.

For further information contact:

Doaa Afifi

Business Development & PR Manager

+ 971 55 9988100

+ 971 4 3431 950

doaa.afifi@dqg.org

www.dqg.org

© Press Release 2017