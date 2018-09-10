Dubai Police and Majid Al Futtaim to develop Smart Police Station at flagship community, Tilal Al Ghaf
- Smart Police Station will provide access to 27 criminal, traffic and community services as well as 33 allied services that will operate without any human intervention
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Police and Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in areas that empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful city experience for residents making Dubai the smartest and happiest city globally. Under this agreement, a Smart Police Station will be developed at the company’s flagship new Dubai Community, Tilal Al Ghaf, as part of its innovative Smart Districts plan.
The MOU was signed by Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri, Assistant Commandant for Community Happiness and Equipment at Dubai Police, and Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer of Communities at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties at a signing ceremony held in Dubai.
Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri, Assistant Commandant for Community Happiness and Equipment in Dubai Police, said: “Smart Police Stations are part of our vision to support happiness in Dubai, improving access to police services for members of the public. It will provide members of the public with 24-hour access to police services in a neighbourhood setting, where the construction of a conventional police station would not be possible.”
“The smart police stations will offer innovative, high-quality services, including 27 criminal, traffic and community services as well as 33 allied services that will operate without any human intervention,” Maj Gen Al Marri added.
Hawazen Esber, CEO of Communities at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, commented: “This agreement demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to Dubai’s Smart Cities vision by providing residents at Tilal Al Ghaf with the highest standards of community living. The Smart Police Station is in line with the community’s innovative 360-degree plan to promote happiness and public safety by using smart technology. Offering services locally, close to people’s homes, also reduces the need to travel, which will support sustainability within the community.”
Dubai Police opened the first Smart Police Station in 2017, in line with its Smart Plan to provide completely virtual access for the public to police services by 2030.
Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s new flagship mixed-use community in Dubai that will be home to more than 20,000 residents once complete. The community spans over three million square metres at the intersection of Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The phased project will include more than 6,500 freehold homes, ranging from apartments, townhouses and bungalows, through to substantial luxury villas.
The public can explore plans for Tilal Al Ghaf in more detail by visiting the Majid Al Futtaim Sales and Experience Centre at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.
About Tilal Al Ghaf
Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, envisioned as an integrated living experience, that nurtures mind, body, and soul to provide community living crafted around people, and creates a cultural and soul-fulfilling place where meaningful roots truly grow.
Spanning three million square metres, Tilal Al Ghaf is strategically located in one of Dubai’s major residential growth corridors, at the junction of Hessa Street and Zayed Bin Hamdan Road. Walkable neighbourhoods of over 6,500 high-quality homes will be linked with natural, open spaces, crafted to create meaningful connections between people and their environment. Residential areas, each with its own unique character, will be blended with vibrant retail, dining, leisure and cultural precincts, offering places to live, work and play. At the heart of the community will be The Hive, Club Hive and Hive Park, combining diverse business, leisure and fitness offerings into an innovative lifestyle ecosystem, positioned to overlook the swimmable 70,000 square metre Lagoon Al Ghaf.
Landscaping will include more than 355,000 square metres of open space, including 18km of pedestrian paths and 11km of cycling paths, tennis and basketball courts, football pitch, and space for water sports. A residents’ membership programme will give access to a selection of indoor and outdoor swimming pools, gymnasiums and group exercise classes for all ages and abilities, a calendar of cultural events, and special-interest activities such as cooking and art classes. A concierge service will be available to handle many day-to-day chores so that residents are free to focus their time on what matters most to them.
About Majid Al Futtaim
Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 15 international markets, employing more than 40,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.
Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 23 shopping malls, 13 hotels and three mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and four community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in 38 markets across Middle East, Africa and Asia, and operates a portfolio of more than 230 outlets in 15 countries.
Majid Al Futtaim operates 322 VOX Cinema screens and 34 Magic Planet family entertainment centres across the region, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, Orbi Dubai and Ski Egypt, among others.The Company is parent to the consumer finance company 'Najm', a fashion retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel and Maisons du Monde. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management. The Company also owns the rights to The LEGO Store and American Girl in the Middle East and operates in the food and beverage industry through a partnership with Gourmet Gulf.
