Dubai Police and Majid Al Futtaim to develop Smart Police Station at flagship community, Tilal Al Ghaf

The MOU was signed by Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri, Assistant Commandant for Community Happiness and Equipment at Dubai Police, and Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer of Communities at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties at a signing ceremony held in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Police and Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in areas that empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful city experience for residents making Dubai the smartest and happiest city globally. Under this agreement, a Smart Police Station will be developed at the company’s flagship new Dubai Community, Tilal Al Ghaf, as part of its innovative Smart Districts plan.

Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri, Assistant Commandant for Community Happiness and Equipment in Dubai Police, said: “Smart Police Stations are part of our vision to support happiness in Dubai, improving access to police services for members of the public. It will provide members of the public with 24-hour access to police services in a neighbourhood setting, where the construction of a conventional police station would not be possible.”

“The smart police stations will offer innovative, high-quality services, including 27 criminal, traffic and community services as well as 33 allied services that will operate without any human intervention,” Maj Gen Al Marri added.

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Communities at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, commented: “This agreement demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to Dubai’s Smart Cities vision by providing residents at Tilal Al Ghaf with the highest standards of community living. The Smart Police Station is in line with the community’s innovative 360-degree plan to promote happiness and public safety by using smart technology. Offering services locally, close to people’s homes, also reduces the need to travel, which will support sustainability within the community.”

Dubai Police opened the first Smart Police Station in 2017, in line with its Smart Plan to provide completely virtual access for the public to police services by 2030.

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s new flagship mixed-use community in Dubai that will be home to more than 20,000 residents once complete. The community spans over three million square metres at the intersection of Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The phased project will include more than 6,500 freehold homes, ranging from apartments, townhouses and bungalows, through to substantial luxury villas.

The public can explore plans for Tilal Al Ghaf in more detail by visiting the Majid Al Futtaim Sales and Experience Centre at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

