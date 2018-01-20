Dubai Maritime City Authority secures ISO 31000:2009

Amer Ali, DMCA ’s Executive Director, said that receiving ISO 31000:2009 is an important step towards building a resilient maritime community; enhancing economic performance and professional reputation, as well as environmental, safety and security for the Maritime Sector. This recent development will also help bolster the country’s readiness during emergencies and efforts to protect local communities in the best possible way in line with UAE Vision 2021.

Ali added: “The new achievement will pave the way for us going into the Business Continuity Management which is a mandate given by The Executive Council and the NCEMA. In addition, it will help enhance the confidence of the international investment community in the local maritime industry as we continue to launch initiatives to develop competitive, inclusive and attractive maritime clusters in support of our economic and cultural advancements.”

Ali concluded: “DMCA is now among the very few organizations in Dubai Government and globally which is ISO 31000 Certified. It is not surprising that we have received the prestigious international recognition made possible by our wise leaders’ unwavering support. This concluded our journey in securing global certifications as it followed our successful bid to obtain four ISO certificates in environmental management, quality, Health and Safety Management and information security. Proud of our latest achievement, we are inspired even more to further reinforce our risk management and business continuity capabilities in collaboration with our strategic government partners. Our ultimate goal is to turn into a reality the vision of the Dubai Government to make the emirate one of the world’s best maritime capitals.”

DMCA was awarded four ISO certifications in 2015 given by TUV RHEINLAND a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC). These are Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001; Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001; Health and Safety Management Systems OHSAS18001; and Information Security Management System (ISMS) ISO 27001.

