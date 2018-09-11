Dubai Land Department signs MoU with Reed MIDEM SAS for real estate promotion in France

The agreement aims to enhance the trust in Dubai’s real estate sector through a cooperation between the two parties. The company will use its expertise to promote DLD ’s services across investors.

HE Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “We are keen to establish cooperative relations with companies specialised in real estate promotion in major markets around the world. We look forward to attracting more investors to our real estate market, especially as we are witnessing an increasing number of investors in recent years. The French Reed MIDEM SAS will help highlight the many advantages of Dubai's investment opportunities, allowing us to emphasise Dubai's competitiveness as a world-class environment capable of attracting investments.”

HE Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General, Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre, said: “We are happy to sign this MoU with Reed MIDEM SAS, the leading French company in real estate promotion services. With its longstanding experience in this field, it will contribute to increasing the number of French and international investors looking to explore real estate opportunities in Dubai. The Emirate is on the list of options for European investors to buy holiday homes and for long-term investments due to the high return on investments compared to global markets and the sustained rise in real estate prices.”

Reed MIDEM SAS will promote DLD’s services and Dubai’s properties in France through MIPIM, in conjunction with the participation of DLD and its partners from major development companies. In addition, joint workshops and activities will be held with Reed MIDEM SAS through real estate exhibitions and conferences.

About Dubai Land Department:

Dubai Land Department (DLD) was found in May 1960 to establish the most prominent real estate sector in the Middle East and in the world.

DLD provides outstanding services to all its customers whilst developing the necessary legislation to propel the real estate sector in Dubai, organizing and promoting real estate investment, and spreading industry knowledge. DLD seeks regional and worldwide innovation in real estate with the aid of its active organizations that include: Real Estate Regulatory Agency, the regulatory arm, Real Estate Investment Management & Promotion Center, the investment arm, Dubai Real Estate Institute, the educational arm, and Rental Dispute Center, the judicial arm.

