Dubai Land Department promotes a culture of creativity and innovation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The varied initiatives launched by Dubai Land Department ( DLD ) share several common factors, including promoting a culture of creativity and innovation among all parties involved in the real estate sector.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “We are keen to respond to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, not only to encourage greater innovation across all of our operations, but also to foster a culture of creativity and innovation through initiatives and practices that have significant impact on both our local real estate market and that of the wider region.”

The Gulf Real Estate Awards is a living example of DLD’s efforts to consolidate this culture, as it promotes best practices among real estate developers, brokers, contractors and consultants, as well as facilities management, engineering and legal companies, among other parties.

The awards programme also aims to create a culture of competition among real estate companies and is aligned with the country's directives for excellence, sustainability, creativity and happiness. DLD has received over 150 entries from companies involved in various real estate related activities, each of which has sought to demonstrate excellence in their real estate sector innovation.

For the upcoming edition of the awards programme, DLD has allowed companies to compete in various areas of innovation related to the Gulf’s real estate sector. It is certain that the world will be watching the innovative creations revealed by companies this year.

Mahmoud El Burai, CEO of DREI, commented: “The 22 awards categories reflect the real estate sector at all levels to create an environment of creativity and innovation among all companies operating in Gulf real estate markets. The awards programme will positively affect our customer’s happiness by creating strong competition between real estate companies.”

El Burai added: “The awards will also feature seminars and meetings focused on identifying best real estate practices, involving the expertise of workers in various categories and segments of the real estate sector. Such events aim to raise awareness of best practices and help participants to progress and contribute to the development of the region’s real estate sector. The participants will also hear the views of other real estate professionals, including leading experts and developers who have introduced innovative creations that benefit everyone."

