Dubai Land Department issues half a million real estate permits through the 'Trakheesi' system

Ali Abdulla Al Ali, Director of Real Estate Licensing Department at RERA, said: “Achieving this number reflects the overwhelming approval of ‘Trakheesi’ and the services it provides to customers in an easy, efficient, and professional manner. It allows customers to obtain a wide range of permits to assist with their transactions in the highest degree of transparency, and in harmony with the regulations and legislations in this sector.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department ( DLD ), through the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), announced the issuance of nearly 500 thousand real estate permits for real estate companies through the ‘Trakheesi’ system.

The electronic service systems in ‘Trakheesi’ are easy to use, allowing for the immediate issuance of all types of permits at any time and without the need to go through RERA.

Customers may obtain 15 types of approved real estate permits, including those for electronic and organising real estate exhibitions, and those required for outdoor and newspaper advertisements, as well as for open days. ’Trakheesi’ also helps customers carry out promotional campaigns and SMS, vehicle, and print advertisements for their real estate projects, among others activities.

One of the services offered by the system is also the issuing of permits for classified ads and billboards. Developers are required to obtain permits from RERA to organise project launches, promotional campaigns and platforms, or to advertise and organise real estate seminars within the Emirate.

Al Ali added: “The new version of ‘Trakheesi’ was launched last year with updated and improved services to further facilitate and accelerate the procedures needed by customers. The system contributes to the smart transformation of services provided to real estate companies and is in direct response to the increasing demand from customers and investors for a process that saves them time and effort, allowing them to complete transactions as soon as possible without the need to refer back to DLD.

‘Trakheesi’ also allows real estate brokerage offices and real estate brokers working in the Emirate to complete their transactions through DLD’s official website, serving all parts of the Real Estate Licensing Department.

One of the main benefits of ‘Trakheesi’ is the speed in completing documents related to broker cards, where the time required for completion is now five minutes instead of two business days. These services include cards for real estate brokers and residents, as well as cards for real estate management companies to achieve excellence and quality in the delivery of services, ensuring customer satisfaction and happiness.

About Dubai Land Department:

Dubai Land Department (DLD) was found in May 1960 to establish the most prominent real estate sector in the Middle East and in the world.

DLD provides outstanding services to all its customers whilst developing the necessary legislation to propel the real estate sector in Dubai, organizing and promoting real estate investment, and spreading industry knowledge. DLD seeks regional and worldwide innovation in real estate with the aid of its active organizations that include: Real Estate Regulatory Agency, the regulatory arm, Real Estate Investment Management & Promotion Center, the investment arm, Dubai Real Estate Institute, the educational arm, and Rental Dispute Center, the judicial arm.

