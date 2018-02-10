Dubai Land Department appoints 'Aqari Global Ltd 'Century 21' United Arab Emirates' as Real Estate Promotion Trustee in the United States

Dubai United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department ( DLD ) has announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement with ‘Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’ United Arab Emirates’, a global real estate company that will act as DLD ’s real estate promotion trustee in the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will act as DLD’s real estate promotion trustee in the US to help the department in its mission to position Dubai as the world's leading destination for innovation, trust and happiness. Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’ will also promote the attractive investment opportunities that US investors can find in Dubai’s real estate market.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “We pay close attention to the US market, especially as US investors are among the top foreign nationalities to invest in Dubai’s real estate market each year. The US is full of investors looking for exceptional investment destinations around the world, and Dubai is certainly capable of answering this demand with the city’s diverse investment opportunities.”

Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center — the investment arm of DLD — commented: “This agreement is aligned with our strategy of strengthening cooperation between a select group of real estate promotion trustees in different countries to attract new investors from around the world to Dubai. We are confident that our agreement with Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’ will help us achieve this goal.”

Majida added: “Over the past three years, US investors have made 2,298 investment transactions worth over AED 4 billion. US investors managed to achieve a leading position among the top ten foreign national investors during the same period, ranging from seven to nine in terms of value and number of investments.

The new agreement will promote Dubai’s real estate market in the US and encourage investment by US-based investors through Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’, which will provide specialised services that help attract investments and introduce investors to the services provided by DLD globally. In addition, the company will support DLD by participating in exhibitions and overseas real estate promotion workshops organised by DLD and its partners in various parts of the United States.

Shadi Bteddini, CEO of Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’, said: "As DLD’s real estate promotion trustee in the US, we will raise awareness of the real estate opportunities available in Dubai among US investors, comply with regulations and legislation, provide assistance in English, and host orientation sessions. Our approach is to create a platform where US investors feel encouraged, safe and protected”.

Ravi Pandit, Director of Investor Relations at Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’ UAE, added: "We are very proud to have been appointed as DLD’s real estate promotion trustee and to be furthering the department’s mission in the US. We look forward to opening a representative office for DLD in New York City during the first quarter of 2018, to leading DLD’s marketing and promotional efforts in major US cities. We believe that this is the best time to benefit from US investors looking for new and growing markets for their investments.”

Aqari Global Ltd ‘Century 21’ is one of the world's leading real estate sales companies with more than 7,500 offices in 80 different countries. The company was established 45 years ago and now operates in major markets such as Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, the UAE, UK and USA, and many more.

