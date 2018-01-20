Dubai Islamic Bank Named 'Fastest Growing Bank in the UAE' by International Finance Magazine

The IFM Award distinguishes the bank’s significant role towards developing and transforming the Islamic banking industry over the years Dubai, UAE: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, was recognized as the Fastest Growing Bank in the country at this year’s International Finance Magazine Awards. The awards ceremony took place at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, on January 18, 2018.

Organized for the fifth consecutive year, the International Finance Magazine (IFM) Awards recognizes and honors individuals and organisations that make a difference and bring significant value to the international finance industry. Commenting on the award success, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, said; “All of us at DIB are extremely proud of what we have achieved together over the recent past. And it is not just the incredible growth story that the organization has witnessed that instills this sense of pride, but the fact that it has done so in extremely trying and challenging times. The bank’s continued financial success and the ability to sustain growth two to three times that of the market over the last few years is proof of the fact that the efforts put into solidifying the franchise nearly a decade ago were not in vain. Today, we are an organization which is not guided by the environmental constraints or barriers. We are dictated by the needs and wants of our customers and our own aspirations. And this single minded focus on these two critical pillars has led to the bank delivering the market beating performance that continues to earn awards and accolades from local and international organizations.”

Advertisement