Dubai Investments supported 49 initiatives during 2017 to mark UAE's Year of Giving

Dubai: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, supported a total of 49 initiatives during 2017 in line with the UAE’s Year of Giving, reaching out and benefitting communities across various sections of the society. During the year, the Company supported social and community organisations and programs in the areas of education, healthcare, sports, sustainability among others besides helping people with disabilities as part of its outreach. Dubai Investments also supported and participated in a number of environmental programs.

Going with the theme of ‘Year of Giving’, Dubai Investments lent its support to under-privileged children, events for visually-impaired, clothes for orphans, classroom premises for autistic kids, therapy materials for children with learning disabilities, fund-raising & treatment for lesser privileged, among others. Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, General Manager of Dubai Investments, said: “In line with its CSR strategy and commitment to the community, Dubai Investments focused on key initiatives ranging from social inclusion, empowerment and environmental sustainability during the Year of Giving. The Company aims to continue its efforts in 2018 – the Year of Zayed and support social and community programs.”

