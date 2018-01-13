Dubai Investments supported 49 initiatives during 2017 to mark UAE's Year of Giving
Dubai: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, supported a total of 49 initiatives during 2017 in line with the UAE’s Year of Giving, reaching out and benefitting communities across various sections of the society.
During the year, the Company supported social and community organisations and programs in the areas of education, healthcare, sports, sustainability among others besides helping people with disabilities as part of its outreach. Dubai Investments also supported and participated in a number of environmental programs.
Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, General Manager of Dubai Investments, said: “In line with its CSR strategy and commitment to the community, Dubai Investments focused on key initiatives ranging from social inclusion, empowerment and environmental sustainability during the Year of Giving. The Company aims to continue its efforts in 2018 – the Year of Zayed and support social and community programs.”
About Dubai Investments PJSC:
Dubai Investments PJSC is a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market with over 19,800 shareholders and a paid-up capital of AED 4 billion. Incorporated in 1995, the company has grown exponentially with investments in a number of businesses across three core sectors – real estate, manufacturing & industrial and financial investments across the UAE and the Middle East.
Since inception, Dubai Investments has challenged the norms and introduced cutting-edge technologies, pioneering business models, unique investment strategies and innovative concepts across its diversified portfolio spanning different sectors and markets across the globe. Dubai Investments currently has 39 subsidiaries & joint ventures under its portfolio, across a wide array of industries and continues to seek new investment opportunities in new sectors, locally and internationally, as part of its strategic expansion plans.© Press Release 2018