Dubai Investments buys Union Properties' stake in Emicool
Dubai: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has acquired additional 50% stake in Emirates District Cooling LLC [Emicool] from Union Properties PJSC for AED 500 million. Following this acquisition, Dubai Investments owns 100% stake in Emicool.
Khalid Bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: “The transaction strengthens Dubai Investments’ portfolio in the utility service domain, growing its asset base, and is expected to boost future profitability and deliver value to shareholders. Emicool has carved a niche in the district cooling sector, and Dubai Investments’ acquisition will spur its growth and expansion plans amidst surging demand in the region. The transaction will have a positive impact on Dubai Investments’ consolidated financials with EBITDA expected to increase by AED 110 million. Total assets would go up by AED 1.8 billion while liabilities would increase by AED 1.2 billion.”
Emicool provides district cooling services to DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Uptown Mirdif, Palazzo Versace, Damac Hills and Mirdif Hills in Dubai & recently the Company has diversified the business model to build and operate sustainable plants for longer tenor in Northern Emirates and in the MENA region. In the UAE, cooling systems account for 60% to 70% of energy consumption in buildings. The Company has also put forward strategic plans to transform many buildings from conventional air-conditioning to district cooling.
Dubai Investments PJSC is a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market with over 19,800 shareholders and a paid-up capital of AED 4 billion. Incorporated in 1995, the company has grown exponentially with investments in a number of businesses across three core sectors – real estate, manufacturing & industrial and financial investments across the UAE and the Middle East.
Since inception, Dubai Investments has challenged the norms and introduced cutting-edge technologies, pioneering business models, unique investment strategies and innovative concepts across its diversified portfolio spanning different sectors and markets across the globe. Dubai Investments currently has 39 subsidiaries & joint ventures under its portfolio, across a wide array of industries and continues to seek new investment opportunities in new sectors, locally and internationally, as part of its strategic expansion plans.