Dubai Investments buys Union Properties' stake in Emicool

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Dubai Investments Park [ DIP ], Emicool currently provides district cooling services to over 19,000 customers in the UAE. Emicool is planning to increase its plant capacity to 500,000 Tonnes of Refrigeration [TR] by 2020, with the ramp up in construction leading to increased demand for district cooling services across UAE and the region. Emicool provides district cooling services to DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Uptown Mirdif, Palazzo Versace, Damac Hills and Mirdif Hills in Dubai & recently the Company has diversified the business model to build and operate sustainable plants for longer tenor in Northern Emirates and in the MENA region. In the UAE, cooling systems account for 60% to 70% of energy consumption in buildings. The Company has also put forward strategic plans to transform many buildings from conventional air-conditioning to district cooling.

