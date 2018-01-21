Dubai Investments buys Union Properties' stake in Emicool

Dubai: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has acquired additional 50% stake in Emirates District Cooling LLC [Emicool] from Union Properties PJSC for AED 500 million. Following this acquisition, Dubai Investments owns 100% stake in Emicool.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: “The transaction strengthens Dubai Investments’ portfolio in the utility service domain, growing its asset base, and is expected to boost future profitability and deliver value to shareholders. Emicool has carved a niche in the district cooling sector, and Dubai Investments’ acquisition will spur its growth and expansion plans amidst surging demand in the region. The transaction will have a positive impact on Dubai Investments’ consolidated financials with EBITDA expected to increase by AED 110 million. Total assets would go up by AED 1.8 billion while liabilities would increase by AED 1.2 billion.”