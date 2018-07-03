Dubai International Hotel introduces transit packages

Dubai - With nearly 4.5 million passengers transiting through the Dubai International Airport every month, the luxury airport hotel Dubai International Hotel has rolled out special transit packages for 12-hour as well as 24-hour stays. The Short Transit Package (up to 12 hours) starts at AED 500 for single occupancy (AED 560 for double; AED 660 for triple) and includes,

Three-course meal at The Gallery. The Long Transit Package (up to 24 hours) starts at AED 650 for single occupancy (AED 850 for double, AED 955 for triple) and includes,Accommodation in Deluxe Room, Ahlan Meet & Greet Services on Arrival and Departure, Express Treatment from Timeless Spa, andThree-course meal at The Gallery. Dubai International Hotel features 530 rooms, more than 10 eclectic dining options, 71 Timeless Spa treatment rooms, the award winning Ahlan Business Class and First Class lounges as well as the airport’s premier concierge service Ahlan Meet & Greet, offered at Terminals 1 and 3. The hotel has also launched DIH Rewards - a loyalty programme for regular transit guests.

