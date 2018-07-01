Dubai International Financial Centre to host second edition of Global Financial Forum on 11 March 2019

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is pleased to announce that the second edition of its much-anticipated Global Financial Forum (GFF) will return to Dubai on 11 March 2019. The 2019 Forum will be held under the theme of ‘Unlocking Opportunities in a Changing World’, in partnership with the Financial Times, one of the world’s leading business news organisations. Through this partnership, the Forum will convene decision makers and opinion leaders from the international finance and business community to discuss the impact of the shifting dynamics of world trade and capital flows, and the growing influence of sustainability in reshaping the outlook of the global economy.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “The MEASA region is fast becoming one of the world’s leading investment destinations, with an important role to play in the global economic trends of the future. The Global Financial Forum is a unique opportunity for the financial services industry to engage and discuss the shifting dynamics. This industry-leading event reinforces Dubai’s role as a regional financial hub with a highly integrated financial system. We are committed to continue playing an active role in supporting the UAE’s national priorities, guided by the vision and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai.” : “The MEASA region is fast becoming one of the world’s leading investment destinations, with an important role to play in the global economic trends of the future. The Global Financial Forum is a unique opportunity for the financial services industry to engage and discuss the shifting dynamics. This industry-leading event reinforces Dubai’s role as a regional financial hub with a highly integrated financial system. We are committed to continue playing an active role in supporting the UAE’s national priorities, guided by the vision and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai.” Through keynote sessions and panel discussions, the Global Financial Forum 2019 will explore topics such as opportunities and challenges in the economies of the MEASA region; the future of Islamic finance; the rewards of financial inclusion; FinTech and innovation in financial services; and deep dive looks at the growing markets of Dubai, India and China. The one-day programme will include insights and analysis from a highly selective group of invited experts and leaders across multiple sectors, including economics, financial regulation and technology.

