Dubai International Financial Centre to host second edition of Global Financial Forum on 11 March 2019
Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is pleased to announce that the second edition of its much-anticipated Global Financial Forum (GFF) will return to Dubai on 11 March 2019.
The 2019 Forum will be held under the theme of ‘Unlocking Opportunities in a Changing World’, in partnership with the Financial Times, one of the world’s leading business news organisations. Through this partnership, the Forum will convene decision makers and opinion leaders from the international finance and business community to discuss the impact of the shifting dynamics of world trade and capital flows, and the growing influence of sustainability in reshaping the outlook of the global economy.
Through keynote sessions and panel discussions, the Global Financial Forum 2019 will explore topics such as opportunities and challenges in the economies of the MEASA region; the future of Islamic finance; the rewards of financial inclusion; FinTech and innovation in financial services; and deep dive looks at the growing markets of Dubai, India and China. The one-day programme will include insights and analysis from a highly selective group of invited experts and leaders across multiple sectors, including economics, financial regulation and technology.
For the full programme and further details on registration for the Global Financial Forum 2019 can be found at www.globalfinancialforum.ae.
About Dubai International Financial Centre
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, providing a world-class platform connecting the region’s markets with the economies of Europe, Asia and the Americas. It also facilitates the growth in South-South trade and investment. An onshore, international financial centre, DIFC provides a stable, mature and secure base for financial institutions to develop their wholesale businesses.
The Centre offers all the elements found in the world’s most successful financial industry ecosystems, including an independent regulator, an independent judicial system with a common-law framework, a global financial exchange, inspiring architecture, powerful, enabling support services and a vibrant business community. The infrastructure within the district features ultra-modern office space, retail outlets, cafes and restaurants, art galleries, residential apartments, public green areas and hotels.
Located midway between the global financial centres of New York, London in the West and Singapore, Hong Kong in the East, DIFC (GMT +4) fills a vital time-zone gap with a workday that bridges the market and business hours of financial centres in both Asia and North America.
In 2015, DIFC launched its 2024 growth strategy, a blueprint for the next decade of growth of the financial hub, which aims to triple in size between 2015 and 2024. This strategy aims to stimulate trade and investment flows along the South-South economic corridor encompassing Africa, Southern Asia and Latin America.
Currently, 1,648 active registered companies operate from the Centre, with a combined workforce of 21,611 professionals.
DIFC continues to pursue expansion into new services and sectors within the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, an area comprising over 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and nominal GDP of US$7.4 trillion.
For further information, please visit our website: www.difc.ae, or follow us on Twitter @DIFC.
