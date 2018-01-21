Dubai Industrial Park Announces AED135 Million Investment in Expanding Infrastructure

Dubai-UAE: Dubai Industrial Park ( DI ), a designated district within Dubai Wholesale City (DWSC), today announced the AED135 million infrastructure development and road expansion project spanning an area of 16 million square feet that is set to commence on its premises.

Advertisement

The expansion works stem from the park’s commitment to pre-emptively address the potential growth of the industrial sector in Dubai and wider UAE, which reflects the strides of the Dubai Industrial Strategy since its launch 2016. The contract has been awarded to Wade Adams, a Dubai-headquartered general construction and project development company with international experience.

As the appointed general contractor, the firm will be responsible for the overall coordination of the project and the management of the construction works. Set for completion by end-2018, the project comprises two phases. The project will involve enhancements and expansion of the roads networks, followed by the implementation of the ground-work across 16 million square feet. The project is expected to be completed by end-2018.

Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Industrial Park, said: “Dubai Industrial Park is committed to meeting the requirements of its business partners and enabling them to take advantage of available opportunities in contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification. The UAE’s economy is witnessing a significant growth in non-oil sectors, particularly in the industrial domain in line with the government’s focus and efforts to diversify the country’s economy and leverage its strategic location to serve as a trade corridor.”

He added: “As a key partner in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, we are working relentlessly to develop the sectors that are crucial to the achievement of its goals and objectives. Moreover, Dubai Industrial Park provides a comprehensive and integrated environment for its business partners to enable them to realize their respective KPIs, boost their operations, and expand their presence.”

According to the annual results of Dubai Industrial Strategy, the industrial sector grew by 3.4 percent in 2016 over the previous year, making up 9.5 percent of Dubai's total GDP. Additionally, manufacturing increased 31.2 percent in 2016, with industrial GDP reaching AED35.6 billion in 2016. As a positive outcome of implementing the strategy, total industrial exports grew by 8.6 percent in 2016, reaching AED143 billion.

The UAE Ministry of Economy revealed that the total volume of investment in the industrial sector in the UAE, by the end of H1 2017, amounted to more than AED130 billion, marking an increase of 2 percent as compared to the same period in 2016. The contribution of the industrial sector to UAE’s GDP reached 16 percent, and is projected to reach 25 percent by 2025, with the sector considered the largest contributor to GDP after oil and gas.

Dubai Industrial Park is a major contributor to strengthening Dubai’s status as a destination for international manufacturers and traders. DI has witnessed the opening of the world's largest personal care product plant for Unilever, as well as the inauguration of Patchi’s largest facility in the region. In addition, Bin Touq Transportation LLC has started construction work of its new headquarters, and the inauguration of Al Faris Equipment Rental headquarters in the UAE.

The total number of factories operating in Dubai Industrial Park currently amounts to 100, with an additional 120 factories currently under construction, increasing DI’s service network to more than 700 local, regional, and global business partners.

-Ends-

About Dubai Industrial Park

Dubai Industrial Park, a designated district within Dubai Wholesale City, is one of the largest industrial hubs in Dubai. The destination aims to fast-track the growth and expansion of the industrial sector in the UAE, seeking to attract players in the light and medium manufacturing sectors with specific emphasis on food and beverage, base metals, transport equipment and parts, machinery and mechanical equipment, workshops, logistics, chemicals, and mineral products.

Offering a cost-effective and efficient business environment for the region’s manufacturing sector, Dubai Industrial Park today serves as an enabling ecosystem for investors with its integrated offerings of industrial land, labor villages, and warehousing facilities. In addition, it is also increasingly gaining credibility among companies looking for logistics support, commercial office space, open storage yards, and retail showrooms with storage within the emirate of Dubai.

Dubai Industrial Park is strategically located next to Al Maktoum Airport and in close proximity to Jebel Ali Port. The destination offers a traffic-free environment with direct connections to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, providing easy and convenient access to global transportation points via road, air and sea.

For additional information, please visit www.dubaiindustrialpark.ae

For media inquiries about Dubai Food Park, please contact:

Ali Yaseen

APCO Worldwide

PO Box: 500761, Dubai, UAE

Direct: +971 (0)4 361 3333

Mobile: +971 (0)55 358 7422

Email: ayaseen@apcoworldwide.com

© Press Release 2018