Dubai Health Authority to develop Dubai Health Facilities Performance Framework

The aim of the initiative is to enable DHA to successfully produce and manage health performance measures covering the following areas: patient safety, clinical quality, patient happiness, financial and operational indicators.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority announced today that it would develop and automate a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) framework for health facilities in the Emirate of Dubai

His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority , said: “The DHA recognizes that measurement of healthcare provider performance is key to foster positive competition, ensure high-quality of health services and most importantly it will help enhance patient-centric care and promote patient safety. The methodology we will use for measurement of healthcare provider performance will be data-driven and grounded in sound principles of data consistency, completeness, relevance, accuracy and integrity in order to drive crucial decision-making and support the health sector in Dubai.”

Based on the above, the expected final deliverable is a comprehensive Dubai Health Facilities Performance Framework ( DHFPF) known as Qeyas which will be used to rate healthcare facilities in the Emirate of Dubai.

Dr Mohammed Al Redha, Director of Organizational Transformation at the DHA, said: “The methodology used will lay the foundation for an effective framework to monitor the quality, efficiency and overall performance of the healthcare sector.”

Dr Al Redha added that Qeyes would be used on existing healthcare data by the health care facilities in Dubai as well as data submitted to the DHA.

“Additionally, through stakeholder meetings, feedback cycles, and training, healthcare entities will be able to contribute to the design of the framework, and ultimately, the rating system. This will help them learn how to improve their operations to enhance the quality of the care they provide. Such a system with buy-in from the hospitals and other healthcare facilities will place the Emirate of Dubai in the forefront of healthcare quality measurement and improvement within the region and internationally,” he said.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, Director of Health Regulation at the DHA, said: “The DHFPF will include data from e-claims, Sheryan (DHA’s health regulation system) , Salama( electronic patient file system for all DHA health facilities) and a range of private healthcare providers. We will also engage major private hospitals, Day Care Surgery Centers, Selected Polyclinics, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) and Ministry of Health & Prevention (MoHAP) facilities in Dubai will be engaged and we will support them to help provide us with data.”

Dr Al Mulla added that this framework is of vital importance from a regulatory standpoint, as it will help enhance efficiencies of hospitals and help them further improve their services.

DHA will work with IBM Watson Health to develop and implement this system.

Following the implementation of this system, DHA will be able to:

• Enliven quality improvement across its healthcare system

• Provide consumers of healthcare services in the UAE and Dubai, specifically, with information to help them make better choices about healthcare providers

• Provide medical tourists with trustworthy, independently validated information about Dubai’s healthcare quality

• Develop a long-term reimbursement strategy that is driven by evidence on the quality of care provided.

Dr Al Redha added that the system will benefit all parties and enhance the experience of customers as well as help providers and the government regulatory bodies gold-standard evidence-based data to help improve efficiencies.

