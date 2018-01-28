Dubai Health Authority participates in Arab Health 2018
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will display its latest medical services and applications at the Arab Health 2018.
This year, the DHA will announce some key partnerships in the field of Artificial Intelligence, which will enable the DHA to use this technology in the health sector in Dubai.
In addition, in line with its vision to bring the best of health technology, DHA will discuss its plans to expand the use of telemedicine across its health facilities.
Arab Health is an important opportunity for international health institutions to exchange knowledge, access the latest in medical technology, and review what has been achieved within healthcare and emerging fields of healthcare such as smart health technology.
Arab Health visitors are welcome to visit the authority’s stand to familiarize themselves with the latest health services the Authority has implemented.
The stand’s visitors will also get to know the many advantages of the smart services launched by the authority such as the Tifly, Hayati and the Salama app.© Press Release 2018