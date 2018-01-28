 
Dubai 28 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#healthcare | 28 January, 2018

Dubai Health Authority participates in Arab Health 2018

Dubai Health Authority participates in Arab Health 2018
Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will display its latest medical services and applications at the Arab Health 2018.

This year, the DHA will announce some key partnerships in the field of Artificial Intelligence, which will enable the DHA to use this technology in the health sector in Dubai.

The DHA will also announce a new system to track customer satisfaction across its hospitals and health centres.

 In addition, in line with its vision to bring the best of health technology, DHA will discuss its plans to expand the use of telemedicine across its health facilities.

Advertisement
Apart from the above initiatives that will be announced in detail at the event, DHA will also be showcasing all its smart apps during Arab Health, including Tifli (my baby) app which provides information for pregnant women from preconception until the child is five years; and Hayati app, a diabetes management app that empowers Type1 and Type 2 diabetics to take control of their diabetes through easy self-management techniques.

Arab Health is an important opportunity for international health institutions to exchange knowledge, access the latest in medical technology, and review what has been achieved within healthcare and  emerging fields of healthcare such as smart health technology.

Arab Health visitors are welcome to visit the authority’s stand to familiarize themselves with the latest health services the Authority has implemented.

The stand’s visitors will also get to know the many advantages of the smart services launched by the authority such as the Tifly, Hayati and the Salama app.

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement