Dubai Health Authority participates in Arab Health 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will display its latest medical services and applications at the Arab Health 2018. This year, the DHA will announce some key partnerships in the field of Artificial Intelligence, which will enable the DHA to use this technology in the health sector in Dubai.

The DHA will also announce a new system to track customer satisfaction across its hospitals and health centres. In addition, in line with its vision to bring the best of health technology, DHA will discuss its plans to expand the use of telemedicine across its health facilities.

