Dubai Health Authority Director-General chairs brainstorming meeting, reduction in patient waiting time and patient happiness discussed

Dubai, UAE: A high-level meeting chaired by His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) discussed a number of important short and long term measures to reduce patient waiting-time across all DHA facilities.

The meeting was attended top executives from the DHA’s various sectors, hospitals, primary healthcare centres and included members from the innovation and customer satisfaction team.

Al Qutami thanked the team for their dedication. He pointed out that people who work in the health field have a special duty and they work in a humanitarian field and thus comes a high level of responsibility to deliver the absolute best. He emphasized on teamwork, looking at international best practices while keeping the nuances of the health sector in Dubai in mind as factors to consider before chalking out innovative solutions.

Al Qutami highlighted that the DHA has a clear roadmap in line with its strategy and is implementing expansion and developmental projects, building new facilities to meet the needs of a growing population and is investing in new technologies and treatment methods to provide high-quality health services.

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the DHA and His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qutami is the Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the DHA.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Centre) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

