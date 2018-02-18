Dubai Economy received 70 consumer complaints per day in 2017
Dubai: The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy received a total of 25,665 consumer plaints in 2017 – an average of 70 complaints per day – following greater efforts to enhance consumer rights awareness in general and promote transparency as well as cordial consumer-trader relations in the emirate’s retail sector. CCCP also received 2,885 alerts and 1,772 enquiries on the Ahlan Dubai number (600 54 5555) as Dubai Economy maintained focus on reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as a preferred shopping destination for residents as well as tourists.
Consumer complaints relating to the Services sector accounted for 28.6% of the total while 22.8% were from the Electronics sector, 11.5% from Automobiles and 6.1% involved e-commerce. Car rentals (6%), Textiles & personal goods (4.6%), Furniture (3.5%), Clothing & accessories (3.4%), Shipping (1.9%), Car repair (1.4%), and Decoration & maintenance of buildings (0.6%) also had their share respective share among consumer complaints in 2017 while 9.4% of the complaints came from various other sectors.
Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said: "Dubai Economy is committed to constantly improving the business environment and facilitating the relationship between the trader and the consumer in accordance with the highest quality standards and best practices, while maintaining Dubai as one of the world's leading business and leisure destinations.
UAE nationals topped the list of consumers who raised complaints in 2017 at 36.36%, followed by Indians (12.34%), Egyptians (9.81%), Saudis (7.87%), Jordanians (4.61%), Philippines (2.84%), Syria (2.35%), Pakistan (1.95%), Britain (1.92%) and Lebanon (1.29%) were also among the complainants, reflecting the success of Dubai and the UAE in general in spreading the consumer rights message across all communities.
CCCP has intensified consumer awareness campaigns in recent years and the sector has also organised a series of specialised programmes in view of the increasing tourist arrivals across major market areas in Dubai. Specific areas, categories and age groups have been identified to enhance the effectiveness of the awareness programmes and ensure that no segment is left out.
-End-
About Dubai Economy:
Dubai Economy is the government body entrusted to set and drive the economic agenda of the emirate of Dubai, UAE. Dubai Economy supports the structural transformation of Dubai into a diversified, innovative service-based economy that aims to improve the business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Dubai Economy and its agencies develop economic plans and policies, identify and support the growth of strategic sectors, and provide services to domestic and international investors and businesses.
For further information, please contact:
Faisal Shamsudheen, Government Communication Division, Dubai Economy
Phone: +971 4 445 5927,
Email: faisal.pathiasseri@dubaided.gov.ae