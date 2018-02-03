Dubai Economy conducts workshops and site visits to groceries

Dubai : Dubai Economy is organising workshops and site visits to monitor implementation of the new standards introduced for licensing groceries as part of establishing a unified brand identity for the shops in line with international standards. The workshops and field visits are aimed to support grocery owners comply with the guidelines introduced to promote competitiveness, and quality of customer service.

Omar Al Meheiri, Director of Development & Follow-up, Business Registration & Licensing Sector, said: “Through introducing the new standards for groceries, Dubai Economy aims to reinforce the emirate’s reputation as the best regional and global destination for shopping and retailing in general. It’s part of enhancing overall competitiveness in Dubai.”

The new standards cover the infrastructural and operational aspects of stores and include unified logo, brand identity, colour scheme, signage, exterior as well as interior finishes and appearance, fixtures and display units, storage area and lighting, among others. The store must fully satisfy the conditions laid down by the Dubai Municipality Department of Public Health and Safety with regard to the layout, supply and classification of goods, training, storage, health and hygiene, smoking and prohibited animals.

Al Meheiri added that Dubai Economy had started a series of visits to groceries in the emirate in 2017 itself, explaining the new standards to grocery owners and ensuring their commitment to implementing them in right earnest. “We conducted nearly 532 planned visits and organised 15 workshops starting last year and through to the end of January 2018, addressing grocery owners on the importance of the new standards.”

Dubai Economy urges grocery owners to expedite the implementation of the unified brand identity, adding that they will be given two years to ensure full compliance of their stores with the new standards. Dubai Economy will facilitate closure of groceries to ensure compliance with the new standards and 24 hours work will be allowed for the smooth completion of improvement works.

