Dubai Economy conducts workshops and site visits to groceries
· 15 workshops and 532 planned visits conducted till end of January 2018
Dubai: Dubai Economy is organising workshops and site visits to monitor implementation of the new standards introduced for licensing groceries as part of establishing a unified brand identity for the shops in line with international standards. The workshops and field visits are aimed to support grocery owners comply with the guidelines introduced to promote competitiveness, and quality of customer service.
Omar Al Meheiri, Director of Development & Follow-up, Business Registration & Licensing Sector, said: “Through introducing the new standards for groceries, Dubai Economy aims to reinforce the emirate’s reputation as the best regional and global destination for shopping and retailing in general. It’s part of enhancing overall competitiveness in Dubai.”
Dubai Economy urges grocery owners to expedite the implementation of the unified brand identity, adding that they will be given two years to ensure full compliance of their stores with the new standards. Dubai Economy will facilitate closure of groceries to ensure compliance with the new standards and 24 hours work will be allowed for the smooth completion of improvement works.
