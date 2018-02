Dubai Diamond Exchange signs strategic partnership with Stargems to connect international diamond miners and manufacturers

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the world’s leading Free Zone for trade and enterprise, announced that its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) signed a strategic partnership today with Stargems, specialized in the sourcing and supply of the finest diamonds, to host a series of rough diamond tenders in 2018. The agreement enables international members, miners and suppliers to trade and distribute rough diamonds at Stargems events hosted at DDE’s state-of-the-art headquarters in Almas Tower, Dubai, the only World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) accredited exchange in the Middle East.

“Dubai has fast emerged as one of the world’s top three diamond centres, and we are always looking at ways of nurturing and growing this footprint by connecting producers with buyers along the Dubai – Africa axis and beyond. The Stargems collaboration is of course a welcome initiative as it further underscores Dubai and DDE’s position as the global destination of choice for the diamond industry,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC One of the world’s top three diamond hubs, the DDE sits at the centre of Dubai’s diamond trading industry valued at 26 billion USD in 2016.

