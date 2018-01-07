Dubai Customs receives Azerbaikjani outgoing Consul General

Dubai – HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs, received the Azerbaijani outgoing Consul General Parvez Ismayilzada in the presence of Alnoor Aleef, Azerbaijani Commercial Representative. He thanked Zada for his dedicated service in Dubai, and the meeting agenda included a discussion on the aspects of cooperation, trade growth opportunities and exchanging Customs experiences between Dubai and Azerbaijan.

Musabih pointed out trade with Azerbaikan has seen considerable growth in the last few years. Trade with Azerbaijan in the first 9 months of 2017 rose to AED 679m divided into imports with AED 4.3m, exports with AED 133.4m, and re-exports with AED 541.4m.