Dubai Culture concludes Our Summer is Art & Culture Programme

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General at Dubai Culture, and Dr. Salah Al Qassim, Advisor of Dubai Culture, visited the camp, which saw a turnout of around 700 students. The programme welcomed children aged 6-12, and offered its activities in both Arabic and English; to ensure maximum benefit for all students.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage and literature, successfully concluded its 2018 annual summer camp, organised by Dubai Public Library under the theme ‘Our Summer is Art & Culture’, and featured a wide variety of educational activities, placing special focus on creativity and innovation to ensure thrilling times for participating children.

Focusing on creativity, innovation, reading and science, the camp incorporated specialised workshops on robotics and various reading workshops, as well as a 3D-printing course and courses on scientific research and personal skills development, such as rhetoric, critical thinking and teamwork. The workshops were held across Dubai Public Library branches in Al Twar, Al Rashidiya, Al Mankhool, Umm Suqeim, Hatta and Hor Al Anz.

Al Nabouda, said: “This year's programme has achieved many goals, including encouraging children to invest their school holiday time in practicing productive activities, equipping them with new life skills that help in acquiring knowledge. Aiming to realise the Library’s vision and its objectives as an ideal environment for enriching culture, science and knowledge, the camp offered children an opportunity to learn about the real role of Dubai Public Library, and ways to best employ its services throughout the year.”

Dr. Salah Al Qassim, added: “We are very pleased with the success of this year's programme, which, thanks to the preparations carried out by our staff, exceeded our expectations in terms number of visitors. The Programme’s success was evident in the huge turnout, the positive feedback of students and parents.”

The summer camp is part of Dubai Public Library's ‘Dubai Reads’ programme, which through its 7 initiatives, aims to promote reading in the community and draw children to the world of books at an early age. This comes as a product of Dubai Culture's belief in the vital role that public libraries play in transforming the Emirati community into a hive of readers by providing best practice paradigms to spread the culture of reading across the community. The Authority strives to make a strong long-lasting impact on children and parents, presenting books as the most effective knowledge-acquisition tool in their present and future lives.

“This was the first time I participate the Dubai Public Library Summer Camp, and having learnt a great deal from it and met many new friends, it will certainly be on my calendar in upcoming years,” said student Abdul Rahim Abdullah Al Shehhi.

“Every year, some of my classmates and I participate in the summer camp, as it offers unique activities within an enjoyable learning environment that cannot be found anywhere else,” said student Fatima Ali Al Suwaidi. “Across the camp’s various events, the trainers and instructors demonstrate great attentiveness and keenness to provide all that is useful in our studies and our lives in general.”

The Dubai Public Library network includes eight libraries for adults and another seven for children, some of which featuring multipurpose halls, classrooms and exhibition spaces. All branches of the Dubai Public Library are connected via computer systems, establishing close links with other modern libraries, and providing access to vast sources of information on a diversity of topics in both Arabic and English.

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority:

The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) was launched on March 8, 2008 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in order to drive the growth of the city’s artistic and cultural landscape. The Authority’s vision is to establish Dubai as a global, creative, and sustainable city for culture, heritage, arts and literature, and to empower these sectors to bring happiness to Dubai’s society.

As part of its mandate, Dubai Culture has several initiatives that are focused on strengthening both the historic and modern cultural fabric of Dubai, including Dubai Art Season - the city’s premier umbrella arts initiative which kicks off with Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and encompasses Art Week including Art Dubai, and SIKKA Art Fair- an annual event aimed at promoting Emirati and local artists in the UAE and the wider GCC region, Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre - an annual festival that fosters the art of theatre in the UAE and that is celebrating its 12th anniversary in 2018, and Dubai Next - a dynamic platform that aims to showcase the Emirate’s cultural ethos and its vibrant creative scene on the global stage.

The Authority’s other key initiatives include Creatopia (www.creatopia.ae) - the nation’s first government empowered virtual community that guides and nurtures the creative culture of the nation and provides a platform of information and opportunities that lead to exposure and personal growth.

Dubai Culture also plays a leading role in support of the UAE National Strategy for Reading 2026, in particular by undertaking a major refurbishment of all Dubai Public Libraries branches to transform them into state-of-art cultural and artistic hubs. Across all of its branches, Dubai Public Library also provides children and young adults with a range of educational and entertaining activities that encourage the use of its facilities. The ‘Our Summer is Filled with Culture & Arts Programme’ is a Dubai Public Library initiative which complements the UAE National Reading Strategy, with its activities open to all age groups, and which revolve around four key themes: happiness, reading, family and the future.

The Authority also manages more than 16 heritage sites across the Emirate, and is a key government stakeholder in the development of the Dubai Historical District. As the custodian Authority of Dubai’s museum sector, Dubai Culture officially launched Etihad Museum in December 2016. The museum provides platform to encourage cultural exchange and to connect Emirati youth with their culture and history. As part of the Authority mandate to support Dubai’s vision of becoming the focal point of diverse cultural exchange (regionally & globally), the museums will play a catalyst role in preserving Emirati Heritage.

For more information on Dubai Culture, visit www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

