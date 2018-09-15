Dubai Competitiveness Office announces digital platform to showcase Emirate's competitiveness globally
• First-of-its-kind platform will consolidate local and global data across 6 key Competitiveness Indices
• Government and private sector decision-making to be more efficient with up-to-date data
Dubai: The Dubai Competitiveness Office (DCO) in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, has announced plans to launch a ‘The Future of Competitiveness Platform,’ the first interactive digital platform of its kind, which will track competitiveness data and indicators worldwide and benchmark Dubai’s competitiveness to support decision-making in the local public and private sectors.
Set to be launched in the second half of 2019, the digital platform will consolidate all competitiveness data into a single repository where the most relevant reports and indicators will be easily accessible to the government and private sector. The platform will be an integral component of the DCO strategy to build one unique and consistent environment for tracking and managing the competitiveness factors across Dubai, thus supporting the leadership in identifying policies and programmes that would firmly position Dubai on the global competitiveness map.
"The launch of the digital platform is part of our strategy to promote business competitiveness and sustainable economic growth in Dubai," said Hani Al Hamli, Secretary General, Dubai Competitiveness Office. “Tracking international competitiveness data and indicators will enable Dubai to use such knowledge in drawing up future plans and developing growth strategies in the short and medium term as well as in building partnerships with stakeholders. Decisions thus will become prompt and precise, eventually leading to greater satisfaction on the services available and overall customer happiness.”
The Future of Competitiveness Platform will rely on six key international indices on the economy and competitiveness of Dubai in comparison to the rest of the world. The six indicators are related to: Dubai’s competitiveness as per the framework and methodology of the World Competitiveness Centre, Cities’ Global Competitiveness, Global Talent Report, Global Innovation Index for Cities, and Ease of Doing Business, in addition to other global indices related to the vision and strategies of Dubai and the UAE.
The development of the platform will include four main phases and varied procedures, including defining the uses, and functionalities, design and data research, developing concept and showcase for National Agenda, further concept and design iterations, and full design and development of the platform.
"The Future of Competitiveness Platform will be a dynamic system where data will be periodically and continuously updated to display reliable information in a sophisticated yet simplified format. It will include a series of tools to track the competitiveness indicators and use available data for benchmarking and research,” added Al Hamli.
The Dubai Competitiveness Office seeks to demonstrate Dubai's economic and social capabilities through studies, strategies, systems and policies that keep abreast of global best practices and contribute to creating an internationally competitive investment environment that promotes economic activity, prosperity and sustainable development in Dubai.
-Ends-
About the Department of Economic Development, Dubai
The Department of Economic Development (DED) is the government body entrusted to set and drive the economic agenda of the emirate of Dubai, UAE. DED supports the structural transformation of Dubai into a diversified, innovative service-based economy that aims to improve the business environment and accelerate productivity growth. DED and its agencies develop economic plans and policies, identify and support the growth of strategic sectors, and provide services to domestic and international investors and businesses.
For further information on DED, please contact:
Faisal Shamsudheen,
Government Communication Division,
Department of Economic Development, Dubai
Phone: +971 4 445 5927
Email: faisal.pathiasseri@dubaided.gov.ae
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.