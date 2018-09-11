Dubai College of Tourism concludes Annual Summer Training Programme

Designed to appeal to school and university students interested in starting a career in tourism in the emirate, the annual programme welcomed participants to develop a deeper understanding of the various aspects of Dubai Tourism’s operations and the overall industry while gaining practical work experience outside the classroom.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has successfully concluded its annual Summer Training Programme with 23 school and university students graduating in the 2018 batch. Hosted as part of the Department’s Emiratisation initiative, Medyaf, the month-long training programme welcomed students aged between 15 – 21 from 5 to 30 August.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT , said: “Providing opportunities for personal and professional growth to the young people of our country has long been a key focus for Dubai Tourism and the College, guiding our continued efforts to invest in enhancing their abilities to succeed within today’s fast-paced industries and help them contribute towards building our society. Our recruitment and training workshops are therefore aimed at encouraging aspiring professionals to join our rapidly expanding, dynamic tourism industry while providing them with valuable practical experiences outside of the traditional classroom settings.”

The training sessions included in-depth insights into the Certificate Programmes on offer at the College, the various initiatives spearheaded by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE), as well as introductory sessions across four key pillars: Tourism; Hospitality; Tour Guides; and Community Service. The programme also provided students with immersive educational experiences with field trips hosted with various leisure and hospitality destinations and attractions, including Expo 2020 Dubai, Modhesh World and Big Bus Tour.

About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate. Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector, and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT)

DCT runs the first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary educational platform in the region. The College provides foundation, certificate and diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, retail, events and culinary arts through the TVET accreditation framework. DCT aims to be recognised as the premier vocational institution in the region with its courses bridging the gap between in-house training and a full bachelor’s degree, ensuring a steady stream of highly trained tourism professionals for the city. The college is also responsible for delivering fundamental programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents).

