Dubai Chamber series promotes knowledge sharing on community, workplace and environmental matters
Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a series of three Best Practice Sharing Sessions at its premises which provided businesses in Dubai with a platform for dialogue and knowledge sharing on community, workplace and environmental matters.
The sessions, organised by members of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network’s specialised task forces, highlighted a variety of best practices in the areas of road safety, social inclusion, environmental education, women empowerment, waste management, resource efficiency, food waste, sustainable workplaces, and youth entrepreneurship.
Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, explained that the sessions aimed to raise awareness about important matters impacting businesses in Dubai by highlighting successful case studies and encouraging local companies to adopt responsible business practices.
Established by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB), the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing CSR. The network provides an opportunity for local companies to network, learn, share experiences and constitute CSR leadership.
The Centre for Responsible Business was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability. The Centre’s objective is to engage the Dubai business community in assuming greater responsibility for the emirate’s social and environmental needs. The CRB also promotes Dubai as the GCC’s gateway for global commerce by offering its business partners an environment of transparency and rule of law.
About
Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.
