Dubai Chamber series promotes knowledge sharing on community, workplace and environmental matters

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a series of three Best Practice Sharing Sessions at its premises which provided businesses in Dubai with a platform for dialogue and knowledge sharing on community, workplace and environmental matters. The sessions, organised by members of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network’s specialised task forces, highlighted a variety of best practices in the areas of road safety, social inclusion, environmental education, women empowerment, waste management, resource efficiency, food waste, sustainable workplaces, and youth entrepreneurship.

Representatives from leading companies in the UAE participated in the sessions, including Aramex; ABB; Emirates Group; Al Ahli Holding Group; PepsiCo; Nestlé; Tristar; Dry Docks World; Dulsco; Summertown; Intercoil; Empower; Al Futtaim Carillion; Six Construct; ABB; Blue LLC; and Farnek. Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, explained that the sessions aimed to raise awareness about important matters impacting businesses in Dubai by highlighting successful case studies and encouraging local companies to adopt responsible business practices.

