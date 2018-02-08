Dubai Chamber honours law firms and consultants during special ceremony

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a special ceremony at its headquarters to honour law firms and consultants that have provided valuable support to the Chamber in 2017. During the event, Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP); BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants; GTECH Information Technology; and The Jorgensen Law Firm PLLC were honoured for providing their technical and legal expertise to the Chamber. In addition, several law firms, members of the legal community, and other industry experts were recognised for their efforts in organising and supporting legal workshops and seminars in cooperation with the Chamber, namely: Afridi & Angell Legal Consultants; Al Tamimi & Company Advocates & Legal Consultants; Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla; Clyde & Co LLP; Fichte & Co.; Fragomen UAE LLC; Taylor Wessing Middle East LLP; The Jorgensen Law Firm PLLC; and Mr. Vincent O’Brien, Member, Executive Committee, ICC Banking Commission, and Vice Chair, ICC-UAE.

Addressing the honourees, Ms. Jehad Kazim, Director, Legal Services, Dubai Chamber, said: “The honourees have helped the Chamber better serve its members and encourage companies in Dubai to adopt best practices. We express our deepest appreciation to them for their valuable expertise and support, which complements our efforts to keep businesses informed of important regulatory developments and legal matters.” Ms. Kazim informed attendees about recent developments and achievements of Dubai Chamber, and revealed that the Chamber’s Legal Services Department received and mediated 564 business disputes in 2017, with the total value of the disputes reached AED 109 million.

