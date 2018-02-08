Dubai Chamber honours law firms and consultants during special ceremony
During the event, Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP); BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants; GTECH Information Technology; and The Jorgensen Law Firm PLLC were honoured for providing their technical and legal expertise to the Chamber.
In addition, several law firms, members of the legal community, and other industry experts were recognised for their efforts in organising and supporting legal workshops and seminars in cooperation with the Chamber, namely: Afridi & Angell Legal Consultants; Al Tamimi & Company Advocates & Legal Consultants; Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla; Clyde & Co LLP; Fichte & Co.; Fragomen UAE LLC; Taylor Wessing Middle East LLP; The Jorgensen Law Firm PLLC; and Mr. Vincent O’Brien, Member, Executive Committee, ICC Banking Commission, and Vice Chair, ICC-UAE.
Ms. Kazim informed attendees about recent developments and achievements of Dubai Chamber, and revealed that the Chamber’s Legal Services Department received and mediated 564 business disputes in 2017, with the total value of the disputes reached AED 109 million.
Ms. Kazim stressed the importance of hosting workshops and seminars that raise awareness about new regulatory developments and legal matters impacting businesses, adding that the strong participation in these events reflects the growing maturity of Dubai’s business community.
Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.
