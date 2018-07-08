Dubai Cares honors philanthropist Sunny Varkey
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, received Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education and Founder of the Varkey Foundation. During the meeting, Mr. Al Gurg honored Mr. Varkey for fulfilling his commitment of AED 100 million that he pledged to Dubai Cares in 2007 over a period of 10 years in support of the global philanthropic organization’s efforts toward securing children's right to education.
The high profile meeting also presented a strategic opportunity for both parties to discuss the impact of their long-lasting partnership on the lives of children, their families and their communities, as well as share their outlook for the philanthropic sector and the challenges that lie ahead. During the meeting, Mr. Al Gurg shed light on Dubai Cares’ recent endeavors aimed at ensuring universal quality education as well as the organization’s efforts to advocate for quality education to become a primary focus on the agendas of local and national governments worldwide.
Mr. Varkey was amongst the first private sector donors to donate to Dubai Caries and his pledge comes as part of his commitment to making a difference to the lives of children in developing countries.
About Dubai Cares:
Since its inception, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and young people in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be integrated, impactful, sustainable and scalable. As a result, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 18 million beneficiaries in 53 developing countries.
Dubai Cares is playing a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises.
In the UAE, Dubai Cares engages residents through a series of volunteer, awareness and fundraising initiatives that are linked to its global mandate. These initiatives include the annual Walk for Education, Volunteer Emirates, Volunteer Globally and Ramadan Campaign.
To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.