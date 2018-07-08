Dubai Cares honors philanthropist Sunny Varkey

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, received Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education and Founder of the Varkey Foundation. During the meeting, Mr. Al Gurg honored Mr. Varkey for fulfilling his commitment of AED 100 million that he pledged to Dubai Cares in 2007 over a period of 10 years in support of the global philanthropic organization’s efforts toward securing children's right to education. The high profile meeting also presented a strategic opportunity for both parties to discuss the impact of their long-lasting partnership on the lives of children, their families and their communities, as well as share their outlook for the philanthropic sector and the challenges that lie ahead. During the meeting, Mr. Al Gurg shed light on Dubai Cares’ recent endeavors aimed at ensuring universal quality education as well as the organization’s efforts to advocate for quality education to become a primary focus on the agendas of local and national governments worldwide.

Commenting on the visit, Tariq Al Gurg said: “Our partnership with Mr. Varkey has had many layers, much beyond the AED 100 million commitment made in 2007 which has allowed us to reach out to millions of children around the world. His long-standing loyalty towards the UAE and his belief in His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision behind the establishment of Dubai Cares, inspired him to become a key supporter of the organization. Through his foundation, he has been a partner in designing and implementing sustainable and successful programs that are playing a key role in training and developing teachers. Whereas through the GEMS Education network of schools, he has been a true advocacy and fundraising partner enabling Dubai Cares to raise awareness around its mission and cause as well as raise funds in support of its programs. Mr. Varkey has also ensured through the years that Dubai Cares played a key role in one of the most successful education platforms in the world, the Global Education & Skills Forum and the highly anticipated Global Teacher Prize. The international community is fortunate to have someone like him committed to making a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate and help them look forward to a future full of hope, prosperity and peace. On behalf of all of us at Dubai Cares, I would like to extend a big thank you to Sunny Varkey for going much beyond fulfilling his promises and for sparing no effort in supporting Dubai Cares’ programs and efforts around the world.” Mr. Varkey was amongst the first private sector donors to donate to Dubai Caries and his pledge comes as part of his commitment to making a difference to the lives of children in developing countries.

