Dubai Airports awarded Five Stars for Two Service Centres Under Dubai's Global Star Rating Program

Dubai, UAE – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Government unveiled classification plates rating the Al Majlis VIP Service and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) as five-star service facilities under the Global Star Rating Program, on Tuesday morning.

Launched in 2012 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Global Star Rating Programme assesses and measures the performance of each department’s service centre on a scale of ‘two to seven’ stars through an official assessment process conducted under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Office. As part of the programme services centres are evaluated once every two years and given a classification and evaluation report, which includes a customer satisfaction survey and mystery shopper studies.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition for the quality of the service we provide to millions of customers that travel though our facilities each year. This acknowledgement will go a long way in encouraging employees of Dubai Airports and our stakeholder to ensure the consistent delivery of quality customer service across the airport,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.