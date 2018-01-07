Dubai Air Navigation Services and SERCO Middle East sustain their contract as 2018 commences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At its head quarter’s in Dubai International Airport (DXB), Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the leading air navigation services provider for Dubai Airports, AlMinhad Air Base and part of the Northern Emirates Airports, signed a supplementary agreement with SERCO Middle East, in the presence of the organisations chiefs, H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, the Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services and Mr. David Greer, CEO of SERCO Middle East. The signing was attended by Mr. Ibrahim Hussein Ahli, Deputy CEO and Mr. Abdulla Al Hashmi, Executive Vice President of Operations. In addition, in gratitude to the long years of synergy, an appreciation lunch was hosted by Jan Blyckert, Serco Contract Manager, for dans executives at dans facility at Dubai international terminal 1.

